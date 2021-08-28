Knight scores twice, US routs Japan 10-2 in world hockey

Hilary Knight had two goals and an assist to break Cammi Granato’s American points record in women’s world hockey championship play, helping the United States beat Japan, 10-2, Saturday in the quarterfinals at Calgary. Knight tied Granato at 78 points with a goal in the first and broke the mark with an assist in the second. Knight added her record-extending 47th career goal in the event in the third. With 80 points, the eight-time world champion is third overall behind former Canadian stars Hayley Wickenheiser (86) and Jayna Hefford (83). Alex Carpenter and Grace Zumwinkle also scored twice apiece for the US, which outshot Japan, 61-12, and is aiming for its sixth straight world title. Natalie Spooner scored twice and Canada outshot Germany, 52-3, in a 7-0 quarterfinal win. Switzerland also reached the semifinals, beating Russia, 3-2, on a goal by Laura Zimmerman 5:29 into overtime. Finland and the Czech Republic played later Saturday night.