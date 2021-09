For decades, Austin was hardly a haven for celebrities—save for the likes of Sandra Bullock, McConaughey, and, of course, Willie. But all of that’s changed in the past year, with actors like James Van Der Beek and Jamie-Lynn Sigler moving to town amid the pandemic. One arrival that’s largely flown under the radar? Adrian Grenier, best known for his role as Vincent Chase in HBO’s Entourage. The NYC native stepped away from a summer antiquing spree to discuss life in Central Texas, the nature of fame, and his off-screen passions.