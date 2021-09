Over the weekend NWA played host to it's first ever all-women's PPV event live from St. Louis Missouri! The event was a smashing success with fans flocking to Twitter with their comments and elation succeeding in NWA Empowerrr trending for most of the night in combat sports. NWA Empowerrr indeed followed through on their promise that it would be a must see event for fans and talent alike. And the event itself had a mission that was founded on the principle ideals of one woman and the company that saw the value in said principle ideals of that one woman. Mickie James in conjunction with NWA together in one night revived the lifeblood of the illustrious NWA Women's Division spanning more than five decades.