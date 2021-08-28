Cancel
Local college students loses home to Waverly flood, mom rescued from flood waters

By Kalea Anderson
wpsdlocal6.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRAY, KY-- Last weekend's flood in Waverly, Tennessee claimed the lives of 20 people. Dozens of homes were swept way, while others were left condemned. Ellie Burns is a student at Murray State University. On Saturday, she received the dreaded call that her mom, Brandy Burns, was trapped in flood waters. Brandy was stranded on the roof of their family home when she called her daughter to say goodbye.

