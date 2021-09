Social media has become the norm, and many businesses are using it to market themselves. Businesses are using these platforms to drive sales, increase customer engagement, and branch out to new markets across the globe. Only 20 years ago it was uncommon for businesses to use the internet to advertise and sell products, but now it is the industry norm. If you are unsure of how to create more engagements with your business’s social media sites, here are some tips that should help!