Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Hunting theme no longer mandatory in US duck stamp contest

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis June 30, 2005 file photo shows the 2005-2006 Federal Duck Stamp designed by Mark Anderson of Sioux Falls, S.D., displayed on Capitol Hill during the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's first day of sale for the 2005-2006 Federal Duck Stamp. (Lauren Victoria Burke, Associated Press) ST. LOUIS — Artists will no longer have to incorporate hunting imagery to win a coveted spot for their work on the federal duck stamp, a reversal of a Trump-era requirement.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck Hunting#Waterfowl Hunting#Stamps#The Hunting#Capitol Hill#Associated Press#Federal Duck Stamp#Ducks Unlimited
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Politicskprl.com

Federal Duck Stamp 8.27.2021

If you’re a stamp lover and a duck lover, the US Fish and Wildlife Service says the federal duck stamp will no longer incorporate hunting imagery. Artists will no longer have to incorporate hunting into their submissions to the federal duck stamp contest. The Biden administration says that artists will...
PoliticsGrand Forks Herald

Federal Duck Stamp Required Sept. 1

A federal duck stamp is required for waterfowl hunters 16 and older beginning Sept. 1. Waterfowl includes ducks, geese, swans, mergansers and coots. This year’s 2021-22 federal duck stamp is available for electronic purchase through the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov, or at license vendors registered with the department’s licensing system. Physical stamps are not available at North Dakota license vendors but can still be purchased at many U.S. Postal Service offices.
LifestylePosted by
KDHL AM 920

Drought Is Going to Force Duck Hunting Adjustments

The ongoing drought throughout Minnesota and North and South Dakota is forcing duck hunters to adjust their plans for this fall. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says we should expect smaller broods of birds and not as many young ducks due to the dry, drought like conditions. He says it is very important for duck hunters to check out their typical hunting spots because many ponds where they normally find ducks are dried up. Glen expects more duck hunters to move their duck hunting to lakes instead because ducks will need to change where they locate as well.
Minnesota StateHastings Star Gazette

Mandatory testing resumes in CWD hunting zones

Chronic wasting disease testing for deer harvested in certain deer permit areas will once again be mandatory for specified weekends of the 2021 deer hunting season. This year hunters will also find additional deer permit areas have been added to disease zones due to detections of CWD in both wild and farmed deer in the past year.
Texas Statecountrymessenger.com

The Hautman family’s duck stamp dominance

Last week, after reading my column on duck stamp history, my friend Dan Willius reached out to let me know he was an acquaintance of Joe Hautman, the Minnesota native and winner of five federal duck stamp competitions. Over the last 30 years, Joe and his brothers Robert and Jim...
LifestyleCape May County Herald

Recreational Activities Expanded at Cape May Wildlife Refuge

WASHINGTON - The Department of the Interior announced Aug. 30 that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has opened new or expanded hunting and sport fishing opportunities across 2.1 million acres, the largest expansion of outdoor recreation opportunities in recent history. According to a release from the department, the increased...
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Wildlife Agency Repeals Duck Stamp Hunting Mandate, Avoids Suit

Trump-era rule threatened wildlife conservation, lawsuit said. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will avoid a lawsuit after repealing a Trump-era rule that required hunting to be featured in submissions to the annual Duck Stamp Contest, according to a filing in a Connecticut federal court. The previous rule established a...
PoliticsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Expands Hunting And Fishing Opportunities On 2.1 Million Acres

Earlier this week, the Department of the Interior officially announced the expansion of hunting and fishing opportunities on an additional 2.1 million acres of public land and water as part of the America the Beautiful initiative, which is a nationwide effort to conserve, connect, and restore at least 30 percent of our nation’s land and waters by 2030. A proposal for the expansion was announced in May and official approval of the rule changes was announced earlier today. In terms of […] The post U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Expands Hunting And Fishing Opportunities On 2.1 Million Acres first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Animalsnationalgeographic.com

Bumblebee not seen since 2006 listed as endangered

Franklin’s bumblebee is only the second bumblebee to join the U.S. endangered species list, and the first from the American West. Franklin’s bumblebee, a rare black-and-yellow bee that hasn’t been seen since 2006, has been added to the U.S. endangered species list, the Fish and Wildlife Service announced in August.
Congress & Courtsswark.today

ICYMI: Boozman Touts Duck Stamp’s Benefits for Ducks Unlimited

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and member of the Migratory Bird Conservation Commission (MBCC), celebrated the Natural State’s rich outdoor recreation legacy and praised the effectiveness of the Federal Duck Stamp in preserving waterfowl populations in a piece for Ducks Unlimited (DU).
AnimalsEurekAlert

Indian wolf among world’s most endangered and distinct wolves

The Indian wolf could be far more endangered than previously recognized, according to a study from the University of California, Davis, and the scientists who sequenced the Indian wolf’s genome for the first time. The findings, published in the journal Molecular Ecology, reveal the Indian wolf to be one of...
Cody, WYmybighornbasin.com

8th Grizzly Released in the Bighorn Basin in Summer 2021

Thanks to another relocation in the Bighorn Basin, there’s a new grizzly bear for each mile of the Fivemile Creek drainage in Shoshone National Forest. After consultation with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has captured and relocated yet another grizzly to the Bighorn Basin this summer. And, once again, the bear was released in a remote location in Shoshone National Forest.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
KidsHuffingtonPost

These Are The Symptoms Of The Delta Variant In Kids

The highly contagious delta variant has transformed the COVID-19 pandemic, and is accounting for the overwhelming majority of new cases across the U.S. And new cases in children are up 85% in recent weeks, prompting groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to send a clear message: Delta is different.

Comments / 0

Community Policy