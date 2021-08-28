Hunting theme no longer mandatory in US duck stamp contest

The ongoing drought throughout Minnesota and North and South Dakota is forcing duck hunters to adjust their plans for this fall. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says we should expect smaller broods of birds and not as many young ducks due to the dry, drought like conditions. He says it is very important for duck hunters to check out their typical hunting spots because many ponds where they normally find ducks are dried up. Glen expects more duck hunters to move their duck hunting to lakes instead because ducks will need to change where they locate as well.