Hunting theme no longer mandatory in US duck stamp contest
This June 30, 2005 file photo shows the 2005-2006 Federal Duck Stamp designed by Mark Anderson of Sioux Falls, S.D., displayed on Capitol Hill during the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's first day of sale for the 2005-2006 Federal Duck Stamp. (Lauren Victoria Burke, Associated Press) ST. LOUIS — Artists will no longer have to incorporate hunting imagery to win a coveted spot for their work on the federal duck stamp, a reversal of a Trump-era requirement.www.ksl.com
