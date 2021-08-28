Cancel
Question: Best Camera ROM or Mod

xda-developers
 6 days ago

Hi, just a quick quesstion. I find GCam mod workin on Lineage ROM to have horrible quality. Is there any ROM or Mod offering picture quality similiar to stock Xiaomi Miui?. Is Miui EU offering stock camera with all the features?. Any feedback regarding decent photo quality on non stock...

forum.xda-developers.com

Cell Phonestechweez.com

Custom Rom in 2021 - Mi 9T

I was extremely disappointed with the new MIUI version so I decided to install a custom Rom. After two bootloops. and 8 hours of trial and error I managed to do so. I flashed the Pixel Experience 11 Plus. Things I learnt. Windows powershell is a little bit different to...
Install Mi11i/Mi11x ROM on Poco F3 posible?!

So, im tired of Google contacts and calendar...and my Poco F3 came with that pre-installed instead of Xiaomi/MIUI ones. My question is: can i install via Mi Flashtools the ROM of Mi11i or Mi11x to archieve that?. I have try installing the apk for Miui contacts and dialer but they...
[GCam] All Basic Features Working

I tried many Google Camera mods from different modders and out of all those NGCam_7.4.104-v2.0_samsung working very will. Image quality improved greatly as expected. You can download APK from this page: NGCam_7.4.104-v2.0_samsung. I have attached the basic config file that I have created. Android OS: Android 11.

