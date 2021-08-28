Question: Best Camera ROM or Mod

A thousand-dollar budget for a camera can be a bit limiting. But we believe that it is possible to find a very capable camera within the said price. According to SolidSmack Photography Editor Evangeline Summers, however, it is important to identify your needs and the type of camera you need. Apparently finding compact or action cameras under $1000 is not a problem, but DSLR and mirrorless models are different stories. In order to meet it, some get big slashes in other main features. Nonetheless, this is all true in all cameras regardless of their price. After all, no camera is perfect and it is just all about finding the right mixture of features that suits your needs.