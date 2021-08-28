Cancel
Floyd County, IA

Flood Warning issued for Floyd, Howard by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 21:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 03:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Floyd; Howard The National Weather Service in La Crosse has extended the * Flood Warning for Floyd County in north central Iowa Mitchell County in north central Iowa Chickasaw County in northeastern Iowa Fayette County in northeastern Iowa Howard County in northeastern Iowa Winneshiek County in northeastern Iowa * Until 900 AM CDT Sunday. * At 636 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Decorah, Charles City, Oelwein, Cresco, Osage, New Hampton, West Union, Nashua, Fayette, St. Ansgar, Calmar, Fredericksburg, Rockford, Ossian, Riceville, Elgin, Clermont, Lyle, Elma and Maynard. Additional rainfall amounts less than 1/4 inch are expected in the warned area.

#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Floyd Howard
