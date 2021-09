Cavaliers Acquire Lauri Markkanen

After weeks of quietness in the NBA offseason, the silence was broken with a three-team trade that has Lauri Markkanen signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a four-year, $67 million contract in part of a three-way deal that will also send Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. to the Portland Trail Blazers, while the Chicago Bulls will receive Derrick Jones Jr. and a protected first-round draft pick from Portland, as well as a future second-round draft pick from Cleveland, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.