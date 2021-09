The Las Vegas Raiders preseason has come to an end and the 2021 NFL season is upon us! Coming out of the preseason, some players have proved themselves as established players for Jon Gruden, while others left the Raiders’ coaching staff unimpressed with their preseason play. So in today’s video Raiders Report host Mitchell Renz breaks down the Raiders preseason winners and losers. Also, this was filmed during our LIVE K.J. Wright show and Mitchell had a few drinks…. Thanks David Zaun & the rest of Raider Nation! Raiders Winners and Losers is brought to you by Black Sunday, your one-stop shop for all the best Raiders gear!