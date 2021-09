As the world focus on getting back to normal the best we can, our nation forgot about looking at the root causes of why families and individuals are not stable. COVID-19 exacerbated the perpetual perils and struggles that our society is now faced with. Tune in as we discuss the biggest crisis in our country: housing/financial stability for our community. Joining me is special guest Reggie Brown, a true growing leader in our community and dedicated brother to seeing our society evolve. Join the conversation.