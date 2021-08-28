Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Better ways to talk with your tween or teen when they go silent

By Michelle Icard, CNN
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour tweens used to think you were funny. And interesting. And helpful. They even sought you out for advice or help solving problems. Now they think TikTokers who cover themselves in shaving cream are interesting and hilarious ("you wouldn't get it") and turn to YouTubers for all the answers to life's hardest questions.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Erikson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tween#Economy#Adolescence#Tiktokers#Ugh#Botox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdviceWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: What to do when you’re out of things to talk about with your spouse

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: What do you talk to your spouse about? I don’t mean “you” specifically, but it’s starting to feel like we’re running out of things to talk about. We’re pretty much down to news from the occasional check-in with friends and then, “What do you want to watch on Netflix tonight?” Once the kids go to bed, there’s not much left to talk about. The silences are starting to feel less companionable and more awkward, and I’m worried this is going to start straining our relationship.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Compassion, Resentment and Anger in Love

People typically begin love relationships with high levels of compassion, but resentment can rise over time, eroding relationships. Anger and resentment in love relationships are often attributions of blame, usually as a form of ego defense, and are inherently devaluing. The way out of anger and resentment is to convert...
Kidspittsburghparent.com

43 ways to make your teen’s day

It may seem like parents of teens are incapable of doing anything right. After all, our teens have made it clear that we annoy them more often than not—even when we’re not trying to. That’s why we loved a recent post on social media where parents shared things they did or said that made their teen’s day.
KidsPosted by
Popular Science

When to have the online-security talk with your kids

From gaming and social media to online classes, children are more connected to the digital world than ever before. This gives them access to information, entertainment, and opportunities parents never even dreamt of at their age. However, access comes with the risk of objectionable content, phishing scams, bullying, and grooming, so teaching kids how to face these very real dangers is key.
Kidsparentmap.com

30 Ways to Stay Connected With Your Teen

Parents of teenagers frequently tell me that they no longer know how to connect with their children. Here are 30 ways to build trust, understanding, appreciation and affection with your teen. 1. Create little rituals to connect. Maybe you always give a hug along with the car keys. Or you...
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! My Friend Made Me a Godparent, Then Reneged When I Refused to Be a Nanny for Free.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) When my cousin Betty’s son was born a year ago, she asked me to be his godmother. I was surprised by this for two reasons: 1) She and I weren’t and still aren’t particularly close, so I figured I’d be the last person she’d ask for something so big, and 2) She’s not especially religious from my knowledge. I agreed to it more out of ignorance than a real desire, which was a huge mistake. As it turned out, Betty didn’t really want a godparent as much as she did a free nanny, which was how she treated me in regards to her son. She’d either have me come over nearly every day to watch him when I wasn’t at work, or have me take him home so she could have some “downtime.” (She’s a housewife, by the way, AND has a maid, so it’s not as if she was overworked.)
KidsWashington Post

How do we help our tweens and teens with the return to school?

Q: Our kids are finally (supposedly) going back to school in person full time for the first time since 2020. One's heading to middle school, the other to high school. I can tell they're anxious, and I'm trying not to be the same. Any advice to soothe that reentry a little? I'm already wary of the battles regarding homework, getting dressed and forcing them out of the house on time. It's going to be a real change around here.
Thatcher, AZgilavalleycentral.net

Kaity’s Way coming to EAC to talk teen dating violence

THATCHER — Mt. Graham Safe House is teaming with Eastern Arizona College to raise awareness about abuse in teen and college-age relationships. Kaity’s Way will offer a presentation on how to promote healthy relationships among teens at EAC’s Lee Little Theater on Thursday, Sept. 2., at 11 a.m. “We’re looking...
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

5 Ways You Are Unknowingly Showing Your Insecurity When Dating

“I don’t know why this keeps happening. Here, look,” my friend, Mark, proceeds to thrust his phone into my hand. I read the offending text which Mark had received from the latest girl he was seeing. It read remarkably like the text he had shown me from the last girl. The text ended with, “I’m sorry. I don’t really feel like I’m ready to be in a relationship.”
Beauty & Fashiontheeverygirl.com

14 Ways to Feel Better When You’re Stuck in a Rut

What do weddings, vacations, and job promotions have in common? They all evoke celebration. There’s nothing like the thrill every time we have an exciting event or life update. But when exciting things aren’t happening, life can seem rather, well, dull. Maybe you already went on your big vacation for the year, don’t have any weddings this season, or are feeling pretty meh in your career. Every day is filled with errands to run, bills to pay, and chores to do, and it doesn’t feel like there’s much to celebrate besides making it to Friday every week. Even if you are working towards exciting goals, we all have those stuck-in-a-rut periods. Let’s face it: normal doesn’t exactly give you butterflies. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t enjoy life and make the most of even “normal” days. Read on for how to get out of a rut and get excited when you don’t have much going on.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Refuge in Grief: Exploring What It Means to Grieve

When someone mentions that a loved one has died, the empathetic part of me wants to figure out what sort of comfort they need in the moment. I’ve stopped apologizing after being told more than once that it isn’t helpful, but there’s still a desire to make it better. I...
KidsHuffingtonPost

These Are The Symptoms Of The Delta Variant In Kids

The highly contagious delta variant has transformed the COVID-19 pandemic, and is accounting for the overwhelming majority of new cases across the U.S. And new cases in children are up 85% in recent weeks, prompting groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to send a clear message: Delta is different.

Comments / 0

Community Policy