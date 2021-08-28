Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Photos: The zoo and Ameren partner to feed browse to some animals

By Hillary Levin
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrowse, or the leafy branches from trees, is an important part of the nutritional supplements given to some animals at the St. Louis Zoo. Ameren has partnered with the zoo the last few years to help supply the animals. During routine maintenance trimming in the areas near the zoo, Ameren identifies and trims certain species enjoyed by the animals, and delivers it to be fed or stored. Photos by Hillary Levin.

