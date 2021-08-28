Anthony 'Tony' Fritts of Carrier Mills

Anthony "Tony" Fritts, 48, of Carrier Mills, Illinois, died at 3:22 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. Memorial graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at Salem Cemetery in Carrier Mills, with the Rev. Jonathon Stevens officiating. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to the funeral home to help with expenses. Felty Funeral Home is assisting the family with the details.