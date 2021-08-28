NBA PLAYER LOUIS KING GIVES BACK TO JERSEY CITY YOUTH

Sacramento Kings forward Louis King gave back to the youth of Jersey city, hosting a back-to-school and community day event at Audubon Park on Saturday afternoon. Louis’ very own non-profit ‘King Kares’ Foundation, supplied 200 students with backpacks, school supplies, music, food, activities, and community resources. The hometown native has put this together with the young children of the community in mind, especially after growing up in the neighborhood himself, and seeing the negative impact from the pandemic. The event was open to all the public, with a first come, first serve format. King’s hardworking mentality is something he hopes can rub off on the neighborhood youth, with emphasis that anything is possible. A big turnout on the day, with a line of residents wrapped all the way around the block. Saturday’s event ran from 12pm – 4pm, and was sponsored by the Hyatt Regency of Jersey City.