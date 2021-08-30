Rowan-Salisbury Superintendent to call for extension of mask mandate in schools

The members of the Rowan-Salisbury School Board have called an emergency meeting for Monday after COVID-19 cases in schools skyrocketed for the second week in a row.

According to data that is expected to be presented during the board meeting Monday, COVID-19 cases among students climbed to 282. The week prior, there were 94 positive students; the week before that, there were 3.

A similar increase happened among students who are in quarantine. The same presentation revealed there were 3192 students in quarantine as of Aug. 27. The week prior there were 1878; the week before that there were 271.

Positive cases and quarantines among staff doubled in the same time period.

When Rowan-Salisbury schools started on Aug. 11, masks were not required. That changed one week into the start of school after what the health director called an “explosion of cases.”

The school board voted to make masks mandatory for teachers and students for two weeks, despite the health director’s beliefs that the requirement should be in place for longer.

The superintendent is expected to call for the mask mandate to be extended on Monday, according to a memo to the board. The memo , from superintendent Tony Watlington, and April Kuhn, the chief student services and compliance officer calls for the mask mandate to remain in place until the end of the first quarter on Oct. 11. At that point, Watlington and Kuhn are calling for the board to review the policy and make another determination.

The Board of Education Special Called Meeting will be held Monday, Aug. 30, at 4 p.m.

