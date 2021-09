It will be a quick turnaround this week in the midst of the FedEx Cup Playoffs as the PGA Tour players prepare for Thursday's start of the 2021 BMW Championship. Caves Valley Golf Club near Baltimore will host the penultimate event, with the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings being trimmed to 30 for next week's Tour Championship at East Lake. Jon Rahm comes in off a third-place finish and is the defending BMW Championship winner after beating Dustin Johnson on the first playoff hole last year at Olympia Fields. Johnson went on to win the FedEx Cup title the following week and will also be a top draw in a field that includes the likes of Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau.