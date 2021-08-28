Bryson DeChambeau Lets 5-Shot Lead Slip Away, Tied With Patrick Cantlay For Lead

Patrick Cantlay is tallying four birdies and a bogey to finish 13 under and maintain a two-shot lead atop the Tour Championship after one round. Cantlay-who began the day at 10 under par- finished with a three-under 67 to maintain his lead over Jon Rahm who is 11 under. Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for third place at eight-under. A three-way tie among Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, and Cameron Smith rounds out the top five at seven-under.