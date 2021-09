The past couple of weeks have been difficult for me. I served in the Marine Corps, spending a deployment in Afghanistan. That mission was the overarching reason for much of my time in service. Once I received my honorable discharge in August 2013, I moved on — pursuing my studies, career and personal interests. Then, to my initial surprise, recent events brought memories, feelings and past friendships back in a way that was overwhelming. I have teetered in feelings of anger, despair and sadness, wondering what it was all for.