America is in a radical season of reconciliation. With the sins of our past increasingly coming to light, the only way we can effectively move forward in unity is if we embrace this pivotal period of reckoning seeking to boldly address America’s centuries of hurt and neglect. Rather than being divided by broken treaties, historical animosity, and ignorance, we must seize the opportunity at hand, as difficult and uncomfortable as it may be. It’s time we begin walking along the forsaken, overgrown road of reconciliation together, America.