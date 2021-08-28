Central girls golf has great start

Logan Kimberly couldn’t have asked for more from his St. Croix Central girls golf team in its opening week. On Aug. 19, Central traveled to Prescott to take part in the MBC Border Battle in which ‘North’ schools – Osceola, St. Croix Central and Somerset – took part against ‘South’ schools – Prescott, Ellsworth and Baldwin-Woodville. Each girl still played their own ball over 18 holes, and then based on where they finished, got a certain amount of points for their team.