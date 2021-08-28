Cancel
Idaho State

The Themed Rooms At Lions Gate Manor In Idaho Will Transport You Back In Time

Planning a staycation in Idaho is the perfect way to escape reality for a few days. Free from the stresses of work and everyday life, nothing beats holing up in an Idaho hotel, bed and breakfast, or campground when you feel like a break. Lions Gate Manor is the place to go the next time you need a change. With a variety of luxury, themed rooms, this one-of-a-kind hotel will have you believing that you’ve stepped into another era – maybe even another world!

Located on a quiet wooded hillside in Lava Hot Springs, Lions Gate Manor is a getaway unlike any other. With a variety of themed luxury suites to choose from, this hotel is the sweet escape you've been dreaming of.

Lions Gate Manor

Featuring old-world charm in a scenic setting, Lions Gate Manor is ideal for a couple's getaway. You can make your stay especially memorable with the addition of some roses, chocolate, sparkling cider on ice, and an in-suite couple's massage.

Lions Gate Manor

Funnily enough, the bed and breakfast lodge looks pretty typical from the outside. However, the suites are anything but! Each suite boasts a unique theme and combination of amenities that are meant to transport you to a different world. Choose from rooms like The Medieval Chamber, The Roman Bath, and Romeo & Juliet Suite.

Lions Gate Manor

The Phantom's Lair is a particularly popular option. Themed around the Phantom of the Opera, the suite evokes a mysterious atmosphere with entry through a "secret passage", a spiral staircase, and an underground lake. Keep an eye out for the Phantom himself!

Lions Gate Manor

In addition to the unique atmosphere, Lions Gate Manor offers a plethora of amenities that'll make you feel right at home. All guests can start their morning with a delicious and hot homemade country breakfast.

Lions Gate Manor

Guests also have the opportunity to soak in the on-site mineral spa. Nothing beats a long soak in 104-degree swirling waters while taking in the beautiful surrounding views.

Lions Gate Manor

A true hidden gem in the resort town of Lava Hot Springs, Lions Gate Manor certainly belongs on your bucket list. Visit their website for more information and start planning your next Idaho staycation!

Lions Gate Manor

What do you think? Are you ready to escape “real life” and spend a few days in this wonderful themed hotel? Let us know in the comments below!

