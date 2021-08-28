Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

3 Storylines | CGY vs WPG

By Ed Tait
bluebombers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is an ultimate sign of respect and of the influence Andrew Harris has – still has – in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers locker room. Even with the veteran running back out for the first three weeks of the season due to injury, linebacker Adam Bighill has made sure his presence was still there in spirit. For each of the first three games Bighill has referenced the ‘You got my back’ speech Harris used prior to the 2019 Grey Cup win in addressing the team.

www.bluebombers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Jefferson
Person
Bo Levi Mitchell
Person
Zach Collaros
Person
Kobe Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wpg#O Canada#American Football#Covid#Bombers#The Calgary Stampeders#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsbluebombers.com

Upon Further Review | CGY 16 WPG 18

It was as advertised: a coronation for a conquering hero. Andrew Harris surely felt the love from Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans in Sunday night’s 18-16 win over the Calgary Stampeders, as the face of the franchise and 2019 Grey Cup star made a triumphant return after missing the first three games of the year and played a prominent role in improving the club to 3-1 in this condensed Canadian Football League season.
NFLYardbarker

5 Storylines to Watch in Seahawks Home Preseason Opener vs. Broncos

It's been a long road to reach this point, but after having no fans in the stands during the 2020 season, the Seahawks will welcome back the 12s to Lumen Field as they face off against the Broncos in their second preseason game. While Seattle had 31 players who didn't...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: 3 Storylines to watch vs. Texans in preseason

The Dallas Cowboys take on the Houston Texans in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL Preseason. Here are the most important storylines to watch. It’s the annual preseason battle between the NFL’s two Texas clubs as the Dallas Cowboys will host the Houston Texans. Dallas is set for their third...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 3 Storylines to watch vs. Bills in Preseason Week 2

The Chicago Bears take on the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game. Here are three storylines to watch for in the game. The Chicago Bears play their second preseason game of the year this week. They host the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. They look to build upon their win in their first preseason game.
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams vs. Broncos Preseason Preview: 3 Storylines to Follow

The Rams now have two preseason games behind them and roster cuts for the 53-man deadline are approaching. Coaches have now had an abundance of snaps to evaluate in practices and game-like settings to go off of. And on Saturday, players will have one last chance to prove they deserve a spot on the 53-man roster in the preseason finale.
Sportsbluebombers.com

Game Recap | TOR 30 WPG 23

TORONTO – It was a sloppy, mistake-filled and disjointed performance. And, based on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ body of work dating back to Grey Cup playoff run of 2019, what unfolded Saturday afternoon in Toronto was also completely out-of-character. The Bombers dropped their first game of 2021 – and first...
Sportsbluebombers.com

Quick Hits | TOR 30 WPG 23

5 Quick Hits from Toronto on Saturday’s 30-23 loss to the Argonauts:. 1. OPENING THOUGHTS: It was a sloppy, mistake-filled and disjointed performance. And, based on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers body of work dating back to Grey Cup playoff run of 2019, what unfolded Saturday afternoon in Toronto was also completely out-of-character. The Bombers dropped their first game of 2021 – and first since October 19, 2019, a span of 672 days – in a 30-23 loss to the Argonauts at at BMO Field that featured some glaring mistakes on offence, defence and special teams. The result drops the Bombers to 2-1, while the vastly-improved Argos improved to 2-1. 2. ALARMING TALE OF THE TAPE:Again, Saturday’s loss was an across-the-board effort by the Bombers and the details are in some of the ugly numbers. Among them:
NFLchatsports.com

The 4 Most Outrageous Storylines from the Vikings Offseason

The Minnesota Vikings hired a new offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, early this year. The team also added Ryan Ficken as special teams coordinator and Keenan McCardell as wide receivers coach. Then, general manager Rick Spielman signed a litany of defensive free agents to shore up depth, culminating in Everson Griffen’s reunion with the team on Monday. The NFL draft was highlighted by the selections of Christian Darrisaw, Wyatt Davis, and Kellen Mond. Spielman also navigated Danielle Hunter’s alleged disgruntlement, convincing the Vikings pass rusher to remain with the franchise for 2021 and reevaluate his contract next spring.
Sportsbluebombers.com

Game Preview | WPG at TOR

THE 4-1-1 Kickoff: Today, 3 p.m., BMO Field, Toronto. Radio: 680 CJOB; Sirius XM (Canada Talks, channel 167). BetRegal.ca odds: Bombers by 3.5 points. Streaks: The Bombers are 2-0 to start the 2021 season and dating back to ’19 and the Grey Cup playoff run are on a six-game winning streak. Toronto is 1-1 this season after going 4-14 and missing the playoffs in 2019.
NFLSpringfield News Sun

Bengals vs. Dolphins: 5 storylines to watch in today’s preseason finale

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals will get one quick look at how quarterback Joe Burrow looks against live competition, but otherwise Sunday’s preseason finale against Miami is expected to be a feature show for the backups and bubble players trying to earn roster spots. After going 1-1 in the first...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles vs Jets: New York's offensive line play among preseason Week 3 storylines

The preseason is almost over, but Jets players have one last chance to impress before playing the Panthers on Sept. 12. New York has looked good so far this summer after two wins over the Giants and Packers, but the Jets have mostly played backups. This will likely be the case again against the Eagles, but it is no less important for this young Jets team to continue to play well.
Footballbluebombers.com

Blue Bombers add veteran receiver Naaman Roosevelt

WINNIPEG, MB., August 30, 2021 – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the addition of veteran American receiver Naaman Roosevelt. Roosevelt (6-1, 195, Buffalo, December 24, 1987 in Buffalo, NY) comes to the Bombers with extensive Canadian Football League experience during his time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2015-19. He was most recently with the Montreal Alouettes in training camp before being released last month.
Sportsbluebombers.com

“The real season starts now”

It is one of the tell-tale signs the annual Labour Day Classic between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders is fast approaching. It is not the slight dip in the night time temperatures signalling the end of the summer heat or the spike in back-to-school sales or the onset of the blasted wasp season.
Sportsstampeders.com

Stamps Set For Classic Matchup With Edmonton

The 2021 edition of the Battle of Alberta begins when the Calgary Stampeders take on the Edmonton Elks at McMahon Stadium for Monday’s 55th Labour Day Classic. Calgary’s first-ever regular-season game, a 9-0 triumph, came on Labour Day in 1946 against the Regina Roughriders. The Red and White began playing Edmonton on the initial Monday in September back in 1959 and have reconvened 53 times since. The Stampeders hold a 28-25-1 advantage.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 players 49ers should watch from CFL’s Roughriders

The CFL is off to a quick start and the San Francisco 49ers should be watching the Saskatchewan Roughriders to address their future needs. It took over 600 days, but the San Francisco 49ers and the NFL aren’t the only professional football league playing in 2021. The CFL is off...
Footballbluebombers.com

“It was the right decision to come here”

Naaman Roosevelt high-fived and bro-hugged his new Winnipeg Blue Bombers teammates. He laughed and kibbitzed with the men that make up the receiving group, and he stood behind the offence and studied every move. The one thing the veteran receiver didn’t do at Thursday’s practice was run a route or catch a pass, but that will come Friday. As to whether he might suit up Sunday against his old squad in the annual Labour Day Classic against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, well, as juicy a storyline as that may be, it’s still to be determined.
NFLwiartonecho.com

STAMPS NOTES: Nila Kasitati reconnects with teammates after un-retiring

Nila Kasitati is just happy to be back. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Calgary Stampeders’ starting right-tackle in 2019 retired right before the start of training camp this season but surprised — and delighted — many around McMahon Stadium when he decided to return to the fold a week or two ago.
Public Healthwiartonecho.com

Despite COVID quarantine, Elks' Wilder remains CFL rushing leader

James Wilder Jr. is picking things up right where he left off following a team-wide 10-day COVID quarantine: atop the Canadian Football League leaderboard in rushing. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Averaging 100 yards on the ground each game since joining the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy