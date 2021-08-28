What's in your lunchbox this week?

It’s back to school time for some of us. For others, it’s back to a regular work day or work week. Summer vacations are quickly coming to an end for some people. Whether packing lunches for the kids or adults in your home, finding recipes that only take minutes to prepare will definitely come in handy right now. For weekday lunches at my house that are portable enough for the lunchbox, I gravitate toward salads. I also love dips, spreads, yogurt and fruit bowls, and simple sandwiches. Really anything that tastes good and satisfies the midday void. Instead of reaching for yet another frozen dinner to heat in the microwave or going through a restaurant drive-through, try packing tasty lunches for the week ahead. These proven recipes are ideal for the busy lifestyle.