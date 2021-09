Cheryl got back from her stay in South Carolina on Saturday afternoon and seemed to have a pretty good time. She worked, of course, taking care of her young patient but it was basically a family vacation for a week in a really nice rental property near the ocean. Cheryl did have time to enjoy herself a bit and seemed to really enjoy going swimming in the ocean and hanging out with some friendly dolphins. The dolphins, no doubt, were on the Hilton Head payroll to entertain the tourists.