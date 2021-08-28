Flood Warning issued for Rockingham, Shenandoah by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 21:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Rockingham; Shenandoah The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in Southwestern Shenandoah County in northwestern Virginia Northeastern Rockingham County in western Virginia * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 733 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Broadway... Timberville Mount Jackson... New Market Forestville... Quicksburg Tunis... Shenandoah Caverns This includes the following streams and drainages Mill Creek, Shoemaker River, Gap Creek, Straight Run, Turley Creek, Holmans Creek, North Fork Shenandoah River, Smith Creek, Turner Run, Daphna Creek and Linville Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.