Flood Warning issued for Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 21:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Rockingham The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in Northwestern Rockingham County in western Virginia * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 724 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bergton... Yankeetown Criders... Fulks Run This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: The German River between Bergton and Criders Brocks Gap Road between Fulks Run and Bergton Road This includes the following streams and drainages Shoemaker River, Persimmon Run, Bennett Run, Crab Run, Carr Run, Marshall Run, North Fork Shenandoah River, Dry River, Beech Lick Run, Cold Spring River, Little Dry River, Spring Run, Lairs Run and Capon Run. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.