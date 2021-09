Before the regular season starts in Tampa Bay on September 9th there is the game within the game, and that is the future market. Last week I gave my 5 best bets for win totals, you can check out that article here. This week it is player props. Always a little more fun to pick one player whether he is on your fantasy team or not to exceed expectations in either receiving/ rushing yards. Remember in this NFL season there are 17 regular season games compared to 16. So, without further ado here are my four favorite NFL Player Props Bets for the 2021 Season.