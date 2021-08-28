Real Madrid goalscorer Dani Carvajal delighted with victory over Real Betis

Real Madrid fullback Dani Carvajal was delighted to score in victory over Real Betis. Carvajal was particularly pleased with the clean sheet. "We started very strongly during the opening few minutes but then the team began to leave too much space between the lines and Betis put us under big pressure. Today, our main goal was to work defensively and to keep a clean sheet, and we managed just that. We got the goal we needed and take an important win which sends us into the international break in more relaxed fashion," he said.