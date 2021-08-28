Cancel
4484 Moresby Way

washingtonwaterfronts.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrand New Construction and ready to move in! Three large bedrooms, including the large master suite with a walk-in closet and your own private balcony with a partial view of the sound. Open great room with large windows, high ceilings, beautiful easy-care vinyl plank floors, combined with the gorgeous granite and hickory cabinets in the spacious kitchen with an island and breakfast bar and a nice deck for BBQ's and family fun. Large two-car garage...plus, a bonus of a 400 SF finished room below for all your hobbies, office, man cave, or? Enjoy all the amenities of Sandy Point, including the swimming pool, clubhouse, playground, marina, and golf course.

www.washingtonwaterfronts.com

Real Estatewashingtonwaterfronts.com

4428 Decatur Dr

If ever there was a great location, this is it! The easy living 3 bedroom, 2 bath rambler looks out over the bay on one side and the golf course and mountains on the other. In excellent condition inside and out, an open floor plan with master suite w/walk in closet, granite countertops both in the kitchen and bath and high quality fixtures throughout. Views of the bay from the great room, kitchen, master and 2nd bedrooms!
Tennisarlingtonrealtyinc.com

12603 Millbank Way

Please follow CDC guidance as it relates to COVID during your showings, and please remove shoes before walking on the newly installed carpet. This charming contemporary home welcomes you into the spacious foyer from the covered front porch. Inside you will find an updated eat in kitchen from which you can access the large multi tiered deck that will be great for all of you out door entertaining with a cover upper deck that also has gas connection so that your grill will never run out of gas, and lower deck which overlooks Folly Lick Stream Valley Park and steps down to the rear yard. You will also love the gas log fireplace with its antique Heart Pine mantel that adjoin the family and dining rooms. Steps away from the living space are the primary bedroom with full bath and two additional nicely sized guest rooms with a full hall bath. There is also a large laundry room with ample pantry space off the kitchen and an attached two-car garage.Windows were installed 2013 and warranty conveysSpray Foam Installation done 2014Roof done 2014/2015Deck repairs and sealed 2020Stove and Dishwasher July 2021Painting and Carpet July 2021Quartz Counters August 2021Owners have membership to the Hiddenbrook Swim and Tennis club that will transfer with the sale. Annual membership dues are required to maintain membership.
Real Estatewashingtonwaterfronts.com

890 E Trails End Dr

NW lakeside living tucked in the woods! Enjoy the serene views of Trails End Lake from your deck or use the public boat ramp to play. This 3037sf home provides 3 beds & 2.25 baths plus 125sf of covered deck. The open concept kitchen & living area is graced with beautiful, yet rustic knotty pine cabinetry & large double pane windows that let in the light. Upstairs is a master suite with renovated bath & large, walk-in tile shower. The 2 add'l bedrooms are close by & the main bath has a clawfoot tub. The daylight walk-out basement is complete with built-in bar. Outside features a large 3-car garage with shop & extra parking. Voluntary $50/yr. HOA membership offers access to a private Hood Canal beach, park & playground. Seller Pre-inspected.
Real Estatewashingtonwaterfronts.com

11762 Mccorkle Place

Private & inviting contemporary view home at the peak of McCorkle Place in the desirable community of The Pointe. This home features a westerly water view of Alan & Burrow's Island looking over tiered landscaping & majestic tall stands of evergreens w/no CC&R restrictions for removal. Inviting front yard gazebo + 2 large & inactive water features. Updated composite view deck, tall cathedral wood beamed ceilings & attractive solid planked hardwood floors. New gas furnace & tankless water heater w/additional electric water heater, living room w/wood burning fireplace & marble facing, lrg master BR w/fully tiled master ba walk in shower, family room w/gas stove & dining room off kitchen. Newer detached two car garage & property beach rights!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

36 Glyndon Gate Way

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Thursday, September 23rd and Ends Tuesday, September 28th at 12:00PM. Exceptional opportunity to purchase a rarely available end-of-group town-home that includes 1,294+/- square feet of living area, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths in the desirable "Glyndon Gate" subdivision of Glyndon/Reisterstown. The main level of the home includes an entry foyer, an updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast area, dining room, living room with sliders that leads to a deck, and a half bath. The second level includes a primary bedroom with a primary bath, two additional bedroom and a full bathroom. The lower level (basement) is finished and includes a family room with a walkout to a covered patio and back yard, full bathroom, an office space, and a storage/utility room with laundry. Additional highlights include new roof, new windows, new doors, pergo floors on the main level, kitchen with quartz counters and backsplash , deck, freshly painted, covered rear patio, nice backyard and more!
Real Estatetallahasseemagazine.com

Luxury Pool Home Now off the Market

Located in the tree-lined vintage Midtown neighborhood of Betton Hills, this newer and luxuriously appointed home features a pool in its vacation-worthy private backyard. Alongside the pool, you can find a spill-over spa, paved deck, outdoor seating bar and grill, and a covered lounging porch with built-in media features. From here, you are a mere 4-minute walk from Whole Foods, Midtown’s various shops and dining options, as well as McCord Park’s trails and pond. Your guests are greeted by an arched front doorway and barrel-ceiling foyer. There’s plenty of room as the layout features four bedrooms, a sitting room, a family room, an office, a bonus room and a storage room.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

524 Kirkcaldy Way

OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY August 26th 5-7PM. Welcome home to your beautiful new townhouse! This gorgeous townhouse boasts over 2000 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Brand new flooring on the main level, an open kitchen with granite counters. The spacious Master Bedroom offers vaulted ceilings and a very spacious master bath suite with separate shower and tub. There is a full rough in for a third full bathroom in the basement ready for your personal touch!
Real Estatewashingtonwaterfronts.com

104 Northshore Dr

The epitome of Northwest living! This idyllic waterfront home with sweeping Lake Whatcom views and sunny southern exposure is ideally located close to town, parks and trails. Large lot with outdoor living spaces, shared dock and ample room to relax, entertain, garden and play. Formal living and dining rooms on the main level as well as family room, den/office and guest suite. Chef's kitchen with center island and abundant storage and work space. Primary bedroom suite upstairs with large sitting room, adjacent bath and private deck. Welcome home!
Real Estatewashingtonwaterfronts.com

5810 Palmer Lane

Mutiny Bay beachfront living beckons you with 56 ft +/- of Whidbey's most coveted sugar-sand beach with stunning views of The Puget Sound & The majestic Olympics. Relax into Island Life where the perfect dose of fresh sea air, vast glistening ocean, and the awe of ever-changing sunsets lives at your doorstep. From sunrise to sunset, from your open kitchen-dining-living room, or from the expanse of your deck, breathe in the peace and beauty that surrounds you. Sea Lions, eagles, herons, osprey become your everyday reality. With a flexible floor plan, and most recently a vacation rental, this Mutiny Bay home is ready to land you on Whidbey's Gold Coast, ready for you to create your own precious memories. Welcome to Whidbey, Welcome Home!
MLSwashingtonwaterfronts.com

280 Salmon St Brinnon, WA 98320

Brinnon Real Estate at 280 Salmon St Brinnon, WA 98320. Description: The real estate listing at 280 Salmon St Brinnon, WA 98320 with the MLS# 1833954 has been on the Brinnon market for 1 days. This property located in the Olympic Canal subdivision is currently listed for $249,000. GeoCoordinates:. 47.645233.
Annandale, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7515 Pleasant Way

Best priced home in Annandale!!Chadwick Model in a Great Location! Location inside the Beltway! Hardwood floors! Big bedrooms! 4 Large Bedrooms and 3 Full baths. Fireplaces, brick front, Large Deck, large private lot! Nice corner property with mature trees! Commuters will appreciate being centrally located near Dunn Loring Metro, Route 236, Metro Bus, and other major routes. Welcome home!Just minutes to Tyson's Corner, Seven Corners, Washington DC, Pentagon, Amazon's HQ2., Ronald Reagan National Airport, and National Harbor via I-495, I-395, Rte. 50, and points west via Rte. 66.Hurry and take this unique opportunity which won't last long. Sold As-Is. Investor Alert! Need TLC!
