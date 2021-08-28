4484 Moresby Way
Brand New Construction and ready to move in! Three large bedrooms, including the large master suite with a walk-in closet and your own private balcony with a partial view of the sound. Open great room with large windows, high ceilings, beautiful easy-care vinyl plank floors, combined with the gorgeous granite and hickory cabinets in the spacious kitchen with an island and breakfast bar and a nice deck for BBQ's and family fun. Large two-car garage...plus, a bonus of a 400 SF finished room below for all your hobbies, office, man cave, or? Enjoy all the amenities of Sandy Point, including the swimming pool, clubhouse, playground, marina, and golf course.www.washingtonwaterfronts.com
