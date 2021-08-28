Indiana health officials anticipate COVID spread to worsen

Baptist Health Corbin is facing a serious situation as COVID-19 cases continue to escalate in the area. Doctors and nurses say they are overwhelmed. The hospital reported 50 COVID-19 patients Thursday. Nurses say they come to work everyday to a full emergency room and lobby. In fact, Dr. Christopher Troxell says they have instituted a state of emergency to make better use of resources and staffing. He says he wishes the public could see what they are going through and how bad it’s become. Dr. Troxell adds that other doctors and nurses are exhausted and overwhelmed but are bound and determined to care for everyone the best that they can. Medical officials say they are stepping up and taking on extra responsibilities. Some are working 12 hours shifts with some working even longer than that, as well as taking on additional roles. Hospital officials are are seeing people both young and old, vaccinated and unvaccinated, but those that are vaccinated are usually sent home after quick treatments. The hospital is overrun but doctors are concerned about other services that may suffer as a result. Some elective surgeries have already been postponed in Corbin and now other operating room procedures are being looked at because staff are needed in other areas. Doctors and nurses say people can help by keeping politics out of the equation and simply get vaccinated if they haven’t already.