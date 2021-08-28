Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

English Dub Review: Getter Robo Arc “The Arc Activates”

By Ben Schmidt
bubbleblabber.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTakuma has a flashback of how his mother died and when he met Baku. The other Getters are no match for the enemies they’re fighting. Takuma, Kamui, and Baku go out to try and combine into Getter Arc. They have no trouble with the enemies but when the person responsible for Takuma’s mother’s death shows himself how will he respond?

www.bubbleblabber.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dub#Robot#Getter Robo#Design#English#The Getter Arc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
Comicsnoisypixel.net

Shin Megami Tensei V Daily Demon Video #66 Showcases The Iconic Two-Headed Beast Orthrus

The official Youtube channel for Atlus Japan has shared the 66th Daily Demon video for the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V. This entry highlights Orthrus, an iconic two-headed beast known for its presence across numerous Shin Megami Tensei and Persona titles. He was a sibling of the legendary Cerberus and was a proficient guard dog but was slain by the mythical hero, Heracles.
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Readies for Toji's Anime Debut

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has truly channeled Toji Fushiguro's brutal and violent strength and is ready for the fighter's anime debut! The anime adaptation of Gege Akutami's original manga series rounded out its first season earlier this year, and while it will be continuing with a brand new feature film later this Winter in Japan, fans have actually been hoping to see the anime eventually continue with a full second season of the series. One of the reasons why is that when the anime does return it will be picking up with the next arc of the series that dives into a very important part of Satoru Gojo's past.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: SSSS. Dynazenon “What’s Our Reason for Coming Together?”

Dynazenon got rescued by Gridknight. Or at least it seemed that way until he attacked them too. Dynazenon was damaged in the battle. Koyomi split from the group and ended up rescuing Inamoto’s husband. He didn’t want to at first but ultimately did the right thing. Things didn’t look great for Yomogi and everyone, but after they resolved the misunderstanding with the Gridman Alliance they worked together to beat the kaiju.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: Shaman King Season One Part One

It’s a commonly understood phenomenon that big nostalgia phases cycle through every twenty years. The 70’s had 50’s nostalgia, the 80’s for the 60’s, the 90’s for the 70’s, the 00’s for the 80’s, and the 2010’s for the 90’s. And now that cycle seems to be continuing into nostalgia for the 2000’s, which is a whole existential nightmare for me as someone who was growing up during that time, but also interesting to see what old properties rise from their grave to cash in on remembrance for them. Among those is this remake of the 2000’s anime based on a late 90’s manga, Shaman King. I have a weird relationship and history with this show, as while I did read it in Shonen Jump as that was first hitting American shelves, I only briefly caught the anime based on it on Saturday mornings and quickly lost track of it. Shaman King was another one of the shows that was dubbed by 4Kids at the time, and so went through extensive localization edits, including its theme song, which was actually one of the better 4Kids themes.
Comicsnoisypixel.net

Big Hero 6: The Series Vol. 1 Review – Return to San Fransokyo!

Hiro, Baymax & the rest of the Big Hero 6 gang return with Big Hero 6: The Series. Vol 1 of the new manga series follows more of a Korean Manhwa format by reading left to right, obviously to cater to the Western fans of the Original Disney Movie. The events of Big Hero 6: The Series takes place after the movie, ruling out any retelling that may scare off those interested, and they do an excellent job sticking to the core of what makes Big Hero 6 great.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Back Arrow “Is There Love on the Battlefield?”

Emperor Zetsu goes head-to-head against the berserk side of Princess Fine. As she loses touch with love, the princess doesn’t discern between friend and foe…. Damn! this is actually getting pretty interesting. Am I the only one here who thinks Fine’s character is pretty well written? She knew that she’s the worst when she turns into her evil form, so she decides that she has to give out all her love to max power when she can keep her own state Tenma Tsukamoto.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Sorcerous Stabber Orphen “That Sorcery Will Kill Him”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) We get a flashback in a flashback in a flashback. We’re slowing down the plot a bit to give Orphen some time to recover, as well as notice he’s suddenly without his magic. The next episode preview seems to show that he’ll be having a bit of an existential crisis in understanding who he is as a person without it, showing that using it has been a big part of his identity. Considering his history with learning it and how much magic has effected his life, this makes sense, though with four episodes left, I wonder how much of that will be a part of his arc. In the past few episodes, we’ve seen him have to face a sorcerer on his own and kill him, face amnesia, and now lose his magic, all of which have seemed to have a major impact on his mental well being. It seems to me that the natural way to conclude that arc would be for him to regain his magic after, if I had to guess, realizing that he is not alone and that he can rely on his friends in order to accomplish the task at hand, which could be an at least somewhat satisfactory way of resolving things, if a bit blunt on the point.
TV SeriesComicBook

Deadly Class to End After Next Story Arc

Deadly Class, the fan-favorite Image Comics series which spawned a short-lived TV adaptation for Syfy, will end after the next arc, according to series artist Wes Craig. The series, which returned earlier this year after a long hiatus, ended its last arc on a cliffhanger: after a lengthy time-jump, Marcus and Saya were reunited for the first time in what is, in-story, over a decade. It marks the first time that two of the most iconic characters in the book have shared the page in quite some time, and came at the end of the first Saya-centric issue in a while.
ComicsInternational Business Times

'Jujutsu Kaisen' Chapter 156 Preview, Spoilers, Release Date Out

The game to convince Kirara is on and Megumi Fushiguro has summoned the rabbits before her. The leaks, raw scans and spoilers for "Jujutsu Kaisen" Chapter 156 are expected to arrive Thursday. However, a preview of the upcoming chapter is out. Twitter user Ducky has shared a brief preview of...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Netflix Show Kingdom Is Getting A Multiplayer Action RPG

Korean horror-thriller show Kingdom is getting a multiplayer action RPG spinoff. Kingdom: The Blood takes place in the same world as the K-zombie show and will be available on both PC and mobile when it launches. What do we know about Kingdom: The Blood?. The upcoming K-zombie RPG is being...
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Dragon Goes House-Hunting: “A Well-Defended Home”

Overview: Letty (Michael Kovach), Nell (Jad Saxton), Dearia (Steven Kelly) and Pip (Lindsay Sheppard) hold down the castle as Nell’s father, King Alvin and his forces attempt to seize it back and rescue Nell under the misconception of the “Flame Dragon Lord” rumors that have spread far and wide. Our...
Video Gamesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress: “Like a Fish and Water”

Overview: Megumi’s (Lily Ki) backstory is revealed as Tomari (Brianna Johnson) challenges her to confront her true feelings about her pent up problems. Our Take: Vanguard surprised recently with a very character driven episode with that of Tohya. It was a poignant story that was tonally very different from most of the more lighthearted and outwardly impassioned stories with that of Yu-yu and Danji. And a very refreshing one at that. The series has continued down that path, this time with a new solo entry that centers on Megumi.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: My Hero Academia “More of a Hero Than Anyone”

The villain Kurogiri has been locked up for a while but no information has been gained. After a clue to his identity is discovered, some pro heroes are brought in to help. I normally try to keep spoilers to an absolute minimum but with this episode, I kind of have to give some major ones. There’s no way to really discuss the impact this episode has or to discuss the voice actor’s performance without explaining why. Here’s your warning, if you want to go in blind (which I suggest you do) here’s your chance.
Video Gamesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Scarlet Nexus “Red Strings”

After being ambushed by a squadron of their fellow Scarlet Guardians, Yuito and Kasane are thrown into a battle for their lives. Things aren’t looking very good, but then Nagi shows up and Yuito breathes a sigh of relief. However, this isn’t the Nagi we’re familiar with, as he seems to have been brainwashed.
ComicsAnime News Network

Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya Anime Gets Sequel Work

Staff announce sequel work at stage greeting event for Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya - Licht Nameless Girl film. A stage greeting event for Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya - Licht Nameless Girl (Gekijōban Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya Licht - Namae no Nai Shōjo), the new film in the Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya franchise, revealed on Sunday that the overall anime franchise is getting a sequel work. The website for the film did not reveal any other details.

Comments / 0

Community Policy