Celebrating My Hero Academia’s Villains With Toga’s Leah Clark And Dabi’s Jason Liebrecht

There are plenty of anime series that grow more complex and dramatically fulfilling the longer that they go on, but part of what’s made My Hero Academia especially satisfying is that each season becomes a little more mature and intense as Izuku Midoriya and company grow older. My Hero Academia is an anime with dozens of interesting supporting characters and some of the most compelling individuals in the series are not allies, but rather members of the League of Villains. Himiko Toga and Dabi have always been two of the more fascinating villains in the series, even when they’re left to just lurk in the shadows and not function as the focus.