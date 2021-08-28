English Dub Review: My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X “I Avoided My Doom Flags, So I Got Carried Away at the Cultural Festival…”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Kalego makes his rounds visiting all the homes of the Misfit class to give their parents and guardians an update on their child’s time in school. And so, this oddly paced and unorthodox arc comes to an end with a rather wholesome story about Professor Kalego making trips to all the kids houses. Not the most intense or high stakes sort of story, but a nice and pleasant way of slowing things down and fleshing out his character a bit. Since the beginning of this series, Kalego has not exactly been on the best of terms with everyone in this class, especially Iruma, but I think it’s been consistently clear how much he cares about his position as a teacher. He may grill the class for extra homework and tests from time to time and make them go on a purposefully futile task of gaining signatures to use a better classroom…well, that last one doesn’t sound so good, but overall I think he’s basically been fine. As we see here, he’s not exactly going around and badmouthing every kid directly to their parents’ faces, just noting their respective improvements and where they still NEED improvement. He even has nice things to say about Clara, which I thought was impossible. Either way, it’s a nice opportunity to both learn more about Kalego and see all the homes of characters we haven’t seen before. We’ve seen Clara’s mom and siblings a few times, but not Asmodeus or the others.