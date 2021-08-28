Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

English Dub Review: My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X “I Avoided My Doom Flags, So I Got Carried Away at the Cultural Festival…”

By David King
bubbleblabber.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatarina Claes, the daughter of a duke, successfully avoided all of her doom flags and is now enjoying her school life. One day, she learns that the school festival is coming up, and she’s psyched to experience it…. Our Take. With a four-minute recap which made things easier as a...

www.bubbleblabber.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Festival#Dub#Next Life#Doom#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Related
TV Seriesepicstream.com

My Next Life As a Villainess Season 2 Episode 9 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, Where to Watch All Routes Lead To Doom!

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Catarina’s hair is so long, you would be amazed about how many people want to be with her for the rest of their lives. In My Next Life As a Villainess: All Routes Lead To Doom! X, Season 2 takes us deeper into the relationships she built over the years based on the isekai manga series of the same name. Episode 9 is about to arrive so have the release date and time on your countdown and check where to watch the show.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Season One

Overview: After quite literally being worked to death, Azusa Aizawa (Skyler Davenport) reincarnates as an immortal witch into a new fantasy world hoping to live a peaceful life from there on out. After a long carefree life of killing slimes, she soon finds that after 300 years she has reached new heights of power and that it will draw more attention than she had originally bargained for. Soon after she begins meeting new friends that will change her way of life as she knows it and become a part of her family, such as her housekeeper and apprentice, Laika (Rachelle Heger), the shapeshifting red dragon, and even twin slime daughters, Falfa (Lizzie Freeman) and Shalsha (Suzie Yeung) along with many more.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Dragon Goes House-Hunting: “A Well-Defended Home”

Overview: Letty (Michael Kovach), Nell (Jad Saxton), Dearia (Steven Kelly) and Pip (Lindsay Sheppard) hold down the castle as Nell’s father, King Alvin and his forces attempt to seize it back and rescue Nell under the misconception of the “Flame Dragon Lord” rumors that have spread far and wide. Our...
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: “Tales: Veldora’s Journal 2”

Overview: Veldora (Chris Rager) and Ifrit (Chris Guerrero) witness the tragic events that unfolded in the nation of Tempest to Rimuru (Brittany Karbowski) and his friends. Our Take: Despite this being the premiere of the season’s second cour, it is not the long-awaited return of everyone’s favorite happy-go-lucky blue slime that most had hoped for. Because when you grind this episode down to its bare magicules, it’s pretty much just your run-of-the-mill recap episode that features a montage of all major events that occurred in the first cour. However, while by no means nothing to write home about, there are a few interesting tidbits to be had.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: I’m Standing on a Million Lives “I Know, Let’s Go to Jiffon”

The second season of the isekai anime I’m Standing on a Million Lives. Yusuke and everyone gets transported back to the other world. This time they have another new party member, Keita Torii, he seems sketchy to everyone. He has a beef with Yusuke for hitting his brother so they have a duel. They now have the ability to fast travel and use it to go to Cortonel. Here they discover that fifteen years have passed since the last time they were here. Kahvel now has two children, later that night she kisses Yosuke and apologizes for getting older without him. The party then heads to Jiffon to attempt to complete their quest.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Getter Robo Arc “The Arc Activates”

Takuma has a flashback of how his mother died and when he met Baku. The other Getters are no match for the enemies they’re fighting. Takuma, Kamui, and Baku go out to try and combine into Getter Arc. They have no trouble with the enemies but when the person responsible for Takuma’s mother’s death shows himself how will he respond?
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Shadows House “The Dark Drink”

Ryan and Dorothy visit a village outside of shadows house. They go here and give select children coffee, with grandfathers soot in it. They bring them back to the house to become living dolls. They were human all along. Meanwhile, Kate wants Emilico to return to normal and tries making her drink water to fix the problem. After throwing up a few times Emilico is back to her normal self. The joy doesn’t last long though as Emilico is abducted. Kate attempts to get the help of other shadows to track Emilico down.
Entertainmentbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: A3! Season Spring & Summer

When Izumi Tachibana receives a letter calling her back to the Mankai Theater Company’s doorstep, she heads back to her childhood haunt to see if the message could be from her mysteriously missing father. But instead of her dad, what she finds is a theater on the brink of ruin, as there’s only one member left and its current owner is threatening to demolish the building.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: Combatants Will Be Dispatched! Season One

As a chief operative of the villainous Kisaragi Corporation, Agent Six receives orders to help the organization conquer the entire known universe. Tasked with infiltrating the kingdom of Grace—a mission that could change the fate of the world—Six mistakenly believes that his skills as a combatant are superb, fuelling his arrogant attitude. To ensure the success of the mission, Alice Kisaragi, an exceptional android with a youthful appearance named after the company itself, is assigned to be Six’s, travel companion.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Black Clover “Captain: Yami Sukehiro”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) In the Heart Kingdom, Nero/Secre seals Vanica with her magic, but apparently was too late to stop her devil Megicula from giving her even more power to escape, utterly defeating her, Noelle, Mimosa, and Loropechika. Meanwhile, Yami uses a new technique to fight Dante, but he easily regenerates from it, forcing Asta to get back into the fray.
Entertainmentbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Honor at Magic High School Episodes 1 & 2

Taking place in the same universe as “The Irregular at Magic High School” This new story follows the events of the original series a century later as see through the eyes of Miyuki Shiba, Tatsuya’s sister. The life of an honor student comes with a lot of expectations and unexpected hidden feelings…
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Battle Game in 5 Seconds: “Sophist”

Overview: Akira Shiroyanagi (Robbie Daymond) is abruptly attacked by a mysterious brute and a strange and powerful cat-like woman known as Mion (Lisa Ortiz) who brings him into a heart pounding new escapade. Our Take: With no hesitation whatsoever, Battle Game’s debut episode wastes no time in throwing the concept...
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! Season One

Due to an accident a few years prior, the high school student Hiroshi Yuuki now immerses himself in full-dive RPGs as a form of escapism. After failing to acquire the latest version of his favorite game, Hiroshi stumbles upon a game shop and meets its beautiful clerk Reona Kisaragi who convinces him to buy a copy of Kiwame Quest so that they can play together.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun “Kalego-sensei’s Home Visit”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Kalego makes his rounds visiting all the homes of the Misfit class to give their parents and guardians an update on their child’s time in school. And so, this oddly paced and unorthodox arc comes to an end with a rather wholesome story about Professor Kalego making trips to all the kids houses. Not the most intense or high stakes sort of story, but a nice and pleasant way of slowing things down and fleshing out his character a bit. Since the beginning of this series, Kalego has not exactly been on the best of terms with everyone in this class, especially Iruma, but I think it’s been consistently clear how much he cares about his position as a teacher. He may grill the class for extra homework and tests from time to time and make them go on a purposefully futile task of gaining signatures to use a better classroom…well, that last one doesn’t sound so good, but overall I think he’s basically been fine. As we see here, he’s not exactly going around and badmouthing every kid directly to their parents’ faces, just noting their respective improvements and where they still NEED improvement. He even has nice things to say about Clara, which I thought was impossible. Either way, it’s a nice opportunity to both learn more about Kalego and see all the homes of characters we haven’t seen before. We’ve seen Clara’s mom and siblings a few times, but not Asmodeus or the others.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Review: Adventure Time – Distant Lands “Wizard City”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Peppermint Butler’s reincarnation begins life at school in Wizard City with Abracadaniel’s niece Abracadebra, but soon finds himself wrapped up in a strange magic conspiracy. OUR TAKE. Three years ago on this day, Adventure Time aired its final episode, “Come Along With Me”, bringing an end to a...
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan “Uramichi-Oniisan”

N the studio of the morning childrens’ show “Together with Maman,” a crew of miserable adults prepares their facades of amicable smiles and cheerful exteriors to educate a group of innocent preschoolers. In the middle of it stands Uramichi Omota, a former gymnast who can’t help but bring the kids down to earth by revealing the harsh and depressing reality of adulthood, even in front of the rolling cameras.
Comicscentralrecorder.com

Kakegurui Who is the main character in The Unique Story?

Despite the large cast central. “Kakegurui, “Yumeko Jabami, voiced by Saori Hayami (Japan) and Erika Harlacher (English), stands out as the main protagonist. In the first episode, Yumeko is introduced to her class as a transfer student. A fellow student named Ryōta Suzuki (Tatsuya Tokutake/Griffin Burns) is tasked with giving Yumeko a tour of the school, where she learns he’s one of the lower-ranked Pets — and he teaches her How important is gamblingThe school. Little does Ryōta know that Yumeko is obsessed with gambling, and we soon learn just how skilled she is.

Comments / 0

Community Policy