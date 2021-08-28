English Dub Review: Shadows House “The Dark Drink”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) We get a flashback in a flashback in a flashback. We’re slowing down the plot a bit to give Orphen some time to recover, as well as notice he’s suddenly without his magic. The next episode preview seems to show that he’ll be having a bit of an existential crisis in understanding who he is as a person without it, showing that using it has been a big part of his identity. Considering his history with learning it and how much magic has effected his life, this makes sense, though with four episodes left, I wonder how much of that will be a part of his arc. In the past few episodes, we’ve seen him have to face a sorcerer on his own and kill him, face amnesia, and now lose his magic, all of which have seemed to have a major impact on his mental well being. It seems to me that the natural way to conclude that arc would be for him to regain his magic after, if I had to guess, realizing that he is not alone and that he can rely on his friends in order to accomplish the task at hand, which could be an at least somewhat satisfactory way of resolving things, if a bit blunt on the point.