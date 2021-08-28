Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

English Dub Review: Shadows House “The Dark Drink”

By Ben Schmidt
bubbleblabber.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan and Dorothy visit a village outside of shadows house. They go here and give select children coffee, with grandfathers soot in it. They bring them back to the house to become living dolls. They were human all along. Meanwhile, Kate wants Emilico to return to normal and tries making her drink water to fix the problem. After throwing up a few times Emilico is back to her normal self. The joy doesn’t last long though as Emilico is abducted. Kate attempts to get the help of other shadows to track Emilico down.

www.bubbleblabber.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dub#The Shadows#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Moriarty the Patriot Season One Part One

During the late 19th century, Great Britain has become the greatest empire the world has ever known. Hidden within its success, the nation’s rigid economic hierarchy dictates the value of one’s life solely on status and wealth. To no surprise, the system favors the aristocracy at the top and renders it impossible for the working class to ascend the ranks.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Season One

Overview: After quite literally being worked to death, Azusa Aizawa (Skyler Davenport) reincarnates as an immortal witch into a new fantasy world hoping to live a peaceful life from there on out. After a long carefree life of killing slimes, she soon finds that after 300 years she has reached new heights of power and that it will draw more attention than she had originally bargained for. Soon after she begins meeting new friends that will change her way of life as she knows it and become a part of her family, such as her housekeeper and apprentice, Laika (Rachelle Heger), the shapeshifting red dragon, and even twin slime daughters, Falfa (Lizzie Freeman) and Shalsha (Suzie Yeung) along with many more.
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan “Uramichi-Oniisan”

N the studio of the morning childrens’ show “Together with Maman,” a crew of miserable adults prepares their facades of amicable smiles and cheerful exteriors to educate a group of innocent preschoolers. In the middle of it stands Uramichi Omota, a former gymnast who can’t help but bring the kids down to earth by revealing the harsh and depressing reality of adulthood, even in front of the rolling cameras.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: My Hero Academia “More of a Hero Than Anyone”

The villain Kurogiri has been locked up for a while but no information has been gained. After a clue to his identity is discovered, some pro heroes are brought in to help. I normally try to keep spoilers to an absolute minimum but with this episode, I kind of have to give some major ones. There’s no way to really discuss the impact this episode has or to discuss the voice actor’s performance without explaining why. Here’s your warning, if you want to go in blind (which I suggest you do) here’s your chance.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Back Arrow “Is There Love on the Battlefield?”

Emperor Zetsu goes head-to-head against the berserk side of Princess Fine. As she loses touch with love, the princess doesn’t discern between friend and foe…. Damn! this is actually getting pretty interesting. Am I the only one here who thinks Fine’s character is pretty well written? She knew that she’s the worst when she turns into her evil form, so she decides that she has to give out all her love to max power when she can keep her own state Tenma Tsukamoto.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Colleen Mondor Reviews The Girl from Shadow Springs by Ellie Cypher

The Girl from Shadow Springs , Ellie Cypher (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, 978-1-534-46569-5, $19.99, 311pp, hc) February 2021. Cover by Lente Scura. In the extremely gritty survival story, The Girl from Shadow Springs, 17-year old Jorie and her sister Brenna carve out a sad living in the frozen wasteland surrounding the barely there town of the title. Jorie finds the corpses of treasure hunters out on the “Flats” and hauls them home to be buried at some later date, after first taking anything off the bodies that might be of value. The treasure hunters are chasing the legend of a gold city buried in the snow, but Jorie thinks they are all fools, and because she is super tough, she feels little pity for their lonely deaths. And, that’s it. Two orphan girls in a frozen hell with basically no friends, no joy, and Jorie’s exceedingly stoic attitude to keep them going. Ultimately, what we have here is the story of one sister who dismisses everyone’s opinion, another who ends up getting kidnapped, and one recently discovered dead body that holds a treasure-related secret. There are also large wolf creatures, a group of bandits who threatens to kill everyone, thieves, thugs, and, well, let’s just say basically no one has any redeeming qualities. Brenna is stolen, Jorie wants to find her, the most recent dead body holds a valuable secret, a teenage boy who knows that secret volunteers to help, and 300 pages or so later there is a happy ending. Also, no dogs die. (I was seriously worried about that more than once.)
Video Gamesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Getter Robo Arc “The Children of Destiny”

Takuma and Baku ride back to the lab with Kamui, who doesn’t like being stared at. Turns out they are all three destined and chosen by Getter. Getter has three forms so, therefore, needs three pilots. Their first test flight doesn’t go well but it could have been much worse. While fighting with some other pilots the enemy aliens invade. Will they be able to form Getter in time?
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Sorcerous Stabber Orphen “That Sorcery Will Kill Him”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) We get a flashback in a flashback in a flashback. We’re slowing down the plot a bit to give Orphen some time to recover, as well as notice he’s suddenly without his magic. The next episode preview seems to show that he’ll be having a bit of an existential crisis in understanding who he is as a person without it, showing that using it has been a big part of his identity. Considering his history with learning it and how much magic has effected his life, this makes sense, though with four episodes left, I wonder how much of that will be a part of his arc. In the past few episodes, we’ve seen him have to face a sorcerer on his own and kill him, face amnesia, and now lose his magic, all of which have seemed to have a major impact on his mental well being. It seems to me that the natural way to conclude that arc would be for him to regain his magic after, if I had to guess, realizing that he is not alone and that he can rely on his friends in order to accomplish the task at hand, which could be an at least somewhat satisfactory way of resolving things, if a bit blunt on the point.
Entertainmentepicstream.com

What Is the Secret Life of the Shadows in Shadows House

Shadows House introduced fans to a dark mansion where denizens are attended by their Living Doll partners. The role of the Living Dolls is to clean the soot released by their masters. The story focuses on Emilico who is a cheerful Living Doll. She serves Kate and their relationship developed into friendship.
Comicszeldauniverse.net

Zelda Universe releases ‘The Wind Waker: English Dub – Second Quest’ teaser trailer and casting call

Zelda Universe’s 2016 The Wind Waker: English Dub is officially returning for a second quest, and this time we all get to wear our lobster pajamas!. Announced yesterday through YouTube, The Wind Waker: English Dub – Second Quest will be a direct follow-up to the previous dub of The Wind Waker by Zelda Universe! The new dub will largely cover the same story and characters as the first quest, but now with new text dialogue from Valoo, The Great Deku Tree, Jabun, and more! In the original quest of The Wind Waker, certain characters spoke in ancient Hylian, but this ancient text was all translated in the second quest allowing players to see even more of the story. However, the best part of the Second Quest is the fact Link wears his Lobster shirt the whole time. In other words, the whole thing is one extended pajama day.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: “Tales: Veldora’s Journal 2”

Overview: Veldora (Chris Rager) and Ifrit (Chris Guerrero) witness the tragic events that unfolded in the nation of Tempest to Rimuru (Brittany Karbowski) and his friends. Our Take: Despite this being the premiere of the season’s second cour, it is not the long-awaited return of everyone’s favorite happy-go-lucky blue slime that most had hoped for. Because when you grind this episode down to its bare magicules, it’s pretty much just your run-of-the-mill recap episode that features a montage of all major events that occurred in the first cour. However, while by no means nothing to write home about, there are a few interesting tidbits to be had.
Video Gamesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! “Reality x VR”

After discovering the secret of Ted, Hiro faces off against Tesla. He taps into some powers and finally fights back. It isn’t enough and he ends up dying. His console gets fried but Reona offers to let him borrow one and a new copy of the game. And thanks to Kamui he figures out a way to get back into the game an hour before he died. Maybe things will go better this time?
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Dark Stories (Review)

Starring – Kristanna Loken (Bloodrayne, Lethal Weapon), Michelle Ryan (Doctor Who, Cockneys vs. Zombies), and Dominique Pinon (The Oxford Murders, Delicatessen) Horror anthologies were such a huge part of my childhood. During the beginning of my horror addiction I found myself obsessed with George A. Romero so Creepshow and Creepshow 2 was the foundation of my anthology love. Soon I was diving into Twilight Zone: The Movie, Tales from the Darkside: The Movie, From a Whisper to a Scream, and Tales from the Hood just to name a few. What makes a great anthology, at least to me, is the wrap around segment. If that doesn’t do a good job holding the other tales together then I struggle to enjoy myself.
Books & LiteratureFlorida Times-Union

Book review: An impressive history of English gardens

"England’s Magnificent Gardens"" It’s no secret that many Americans are obsessed with all things British, so they may welcome this impressive book about the history of English gardens. It deals with notable estates and dozens of English gardeners, one of whom created a 150-acre lake at Blenheim that took more than five years to excavate. Once it was scooped out, it took two full years to fill with water.
Video Gamesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress: “Like a Fish and Water”

Overview: Megumi’s (Lily Ki) backstory is revealed as Tomari (Brianna Johnson) challenges her to confront her true feelings about her pent up problems. Our Take: Vanguard surprised recently with a very character driven episode with that of Tohya. It was a poignant story that was tonally very different from most of the more lighthearted and outwardly impassioned stories with that of Yu-yu and Danji. And a very refreshing one at that. The series has continued down that path, this time with a new solo entry that centers on Megumi.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Black Clover “Water Crusade”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Vanica heals all of her Disciples in the Heart Kingdom, forcing all of the Magic Knights to fight them all over again while she faces Noelle and Loropechika. Noelle unleashes a new form, Valkyrie Dress Mermaid Form, and Loropechika learns about the Dark Triad’s plan to unleash devils on the world through the Underworld. While Vanica increases her devil possession power, the group bring out Secre, the most powerful among them, as their trump card.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown Review

In recent times we have lauded over games that explore the visual storytelling world; experiences that have been capable of telling stories through the visuals rather than via any voice-over or cutscenes. Games like Journey and Inside have been the flag bearers for this genre. But, as far as I’m aware, there has not yet been a game that has flipped things so much that it has been totally focused on the audio storytelling – a game without the visuals. Well, that was until now as The Vale: Shadow of the Crown has arrived on the scene. A game that is totally accessible to the blind and visually impaired, yet still manages to be wholly enjoyable for those with full visual ability. So listen carefully as the story begins…
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent “Lady”

Sei begins her magic training in earnest, tutored by none other than the Grand Magus himself. Commander Hawke and Liz assist Sei with learning how to be ladylike…. Of course, being a Lady of the Kingdom, Sei is expected to uphold the integrity of the formal customs. Hawke being there for Sei at every corner (a.k.a the royal dance segment) is giving off some classic medieval romance vibes. The tea party with Elizabeth a.k.a Liz is comforting yet awkward, though the former knows the entire Summoning story.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom “Let Not Me Be a Loyal Minister”

King Souma’s talent search results in five talented individuals being brought to him. The proceedings are being broadcast for all the country to see. There is Aisha Udgard, the dark elf who comes to get help for her homeland. Juna Doma, a beautiful singer who is said to be descended from loreleis. Poncho Panacotta, a remarkable glutton who has tasted almost everything. Tomoe Inui, a member of the mystic wolves who can talk to animals. And finally, Hakuya, who might just be the smartest person in the country. Will these talented individuals be able to help Souma rebuild the kingdom?

Comments / 0

Community Policy