The Red Door fast travel system was first introduced to Call of Duty: Warzone in Season Four. Once Season Five launched, the Red Door system was then updated. Previously, if you tracked down a Red Door, you could travel through it and it would take you straight to a room full of high-tier loot. Now, going through a Red Door will take you to a hallway with four more Red Doors. Once you reach this point, you have to listen out for the correct door that will take you to the highly sought after loot. However, it appears that players are encountering bugs with the popular Red Door system in Warzone.