From the Editor: The value of our 'faithful correspondents'

By Sean Scully
Napa Valley Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSally would hate that I am writing this column. The last time I mentioned her — by first name only, no last name at all — she called and left me an angry message, saying I should always ask permission before mentioning someone in my column. She was quite incensed.

SocietyHilltop

Letter from the Editor

Black people in America don’t get a chance to have a voice unless they are eloquent enough to present it on platforms that are not our own. We rarely get the opportunity to express our frustration, our anger, our joy and better yet our experiences as individuals or a collective. We’re unheard. And being young doesn’t make it any better. Oftentimes we grow into a mute and more mature version of ourselves in which we carry our special moments until the grave. This should not be. This would not be if there were outlets where we could store our significance. A place where overtime they’d build value and be noted as important by others. This is the opportunity writing provides. Especially when you know how to do it at a high level.
California StateNapa Valley Register

From the Editor: A dose of real life

My youngest is off to college this fall, and as a result, he is having his first major entanglement with the world of bureaucracy. He managed to navigate the complexities of college applications pretty well, and somehow he survived the legendarily byzantine financial aid application mostly by himself. He got signed up with Selective Service with a minimum of headaches.
Pullman, WADaily Evergreen

Letter from the editors: Our goals mean little without input from readers

Welcome to the Evergreen news section. When our editor-in-chief asked us to write this leditor, we were not sure what message we wanted to convey to our readers. The two of us have very different backgrounds in journalism, so that makes writing one cohesive piece — and running one cohesive section — a bit challenging.
Georgetown, DCGeorgetown Voice

Letter from the Editor: Committing to journalism for our community

We here at the Voice have spent much of the last year saying, “We cannot return to campus the same as we left.”. This statement is fundamentally true. Two classes of writers, editors, designers, photographers, and podcasters have graduated. We’ve said goodbye to three of our former editors-in-chief. The newsroom I walked into in 2018 has entirely disappeared, replaced by equally talented—but unmistakably different—reporters.
ReligionThe Spokesman-Review

Faith and Values: But where is home?

(This is the latest in a long series of occasional letters Paul has written to his grandchildren beginning in September 1997, after Katie was born.) It was a nonstop treat for your grandma and me to spend part of early August with you and your parents in Hillsboro. Even with the appropriate COVID restrictions in place, we could enjoy each other and some outside activities.
EducationOrange Leader

Letter to the editor: We need to teach our history

The AHA wrote to Texas governor Greg Abbott and the members of the state legislature to oppose SB 3 and HB 28, introduced during the Texas legislature’s special session. “This proposed legislation threatens the integrity of history education in Texas,” the AHA wrote. The AHA “urges the Texas legislature to reject these bills, both of which seek to indoctrinate students rather than help them learn the inquiry-based skills that will prepare them for their future civic and professional lives.” The letter cited a previous AHA letter to Governor Abbott and the Texas Senate in May, an AHA statement in July, and a joint statement in June addressing similar legislative efforts that “risk infringing on the right of faculty to teach and of students to learn.”
Public HealthAlliance Review

Letter to the Editor: Our country is in a 'Great Divide'

COVID-19 is further dividing our country. We have the vaxxers and the anti-vaxxers. We have the frontline healthcare workers who went through hell and back last year treating thousands of deathly ill COVID patients. Now the healthcare workers are facing a similar onslaught of COVID cases, yet, by most accounts,...
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

From the editor: Tracking our progress on diversity, striving for more

We believe that when our staff fully reflects our community, we will produce better, more insightful and more meaningful journalism for all residents of the Sarasota-Manatee region. We're not there yet, but getting there is a top priority. Holding ourselves accountable and being transparent are important steps in this journey.
Religionthepampanews.com

Reflections from WT: Faith on Campus

Originally published on December 4, 2009, as the first in a series of thoughts regarding the intersection of faith and reason in university life. Slight modifications are made here. In this age of shifting morality and the seeming absence of any absolutes and unbridled relativism that undermines sound critical thought, and growing limitations on the need for an essential nature of human liberty, it seems like a good time to think about these ideas.
EducationItem

Letter to the Editor: Our social studies standards are an embarrassment

We need new history standards in South Carolina and a better approach to creating them. As our children and grandchildren return to public schools across the Palmetto State, their history instruction will be governed by a new set of Social Studies Standards that do not mention George Washington, Robert E. Lee, Susan B. Anthony or Martin Luther King Jr. In fact, they do not mention the names of most of America's top historical figures or events. The new standards were not developed by a panel of subject matter experts but primarily by educrats.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Why We Can’t Edit Our Faith

We Must Have Courage When the Pressure to Conform Rises. When Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego refused to serve King Nebuchadnezzar’s gods or bow down to his golden statue (Dan. 3), the king threw a fit. He was probably ticked off because, in the chapter before, Nebuchadnezzar had acknowledged their God. It would only seem fair to him that they acknowledge his.
Orange, TXOrange Leader

VIDEO: FAITH: Looking at the power of our mind, thinking, and attitude

‘Always be full of joy in the Lord. I say it again—rejoice! Let everyone see that you are considerate in all you do. Remember, the Lord is coming soon. Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done. Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus.
Relationship AdviceThe Post and Courier

FAITH AND VALUES: How to alleviate loneliness

The person was early for the appointment, but I was free and able to see her on arrival. We exchanged pleasantries for a few minutes – weather, vacations, families – and then I said, “You wanted to see me. How can I help you?”. Her eyes misted. Instead of speaking,...
ReligionThe Post and Courier

FAITH AND VALUES: Bring order out of chaos

In Greek mythology, chaos is the name of a place. Sometimes many of us feel like we live there, that chaos is the place of our abode. In Genesis I:2, chaos is a condition. The writer of Genesis declares, “The earth was without form and void and darkness was upon the face of the deep.” It was chaos.
Tallahassee, FLtallahasseemagazine.com

From The Editor: So Happy Together

Is it possible to manifest a happening by reading about such a thing and visualizing it?. No question. Do so intensely enough, and you will be unable to separate yourself from the occurrence that you envision. It will happen. I frequented a gym. once where the bodybuilder in charge told...
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

To the editor: America owes our friends in Afghanistan

<p>As parents prepare for the new school year, perhaps we can spare some concern for two excited children who should be gathering their supplies this week. They have just moved into a new home in a highly-rated American school district.</p><p>However, returning from the wedding of their older sister, they were not able to reach the airport. What’s wrong? A traffic jam on an interstate perhaps? Not exactly. This family is in Kabul.</p><p>“The family attempted to get into the airport again today,” the family says in an email. “They said that despite some new measures in place, the chaos was worse than yesterday.</p><p><a href="https://www.toledoblade.com/opinion/letters-to-the-editor" target="_blank">Submit a letter to the editor</a></p><p>“As loud speakers announced only those with valid credentials could pass, the crowd . . . pressed harder. More shots were being fired into the air. Our 11-year-old got hit on his head with shrapnel. Our 14-year-old girl started panicking and crying uncontrollably as shots rang out repeatedly near their heads. She had already lost a shoe in the stampede. There were men with knives cutting pockets of people in the crowd to steal documents, phones, anything!</p><p>“Our family could see the gate ahead, but guards were telling people to back off and people were falling backwards on them. They decided it would be safer to shelter at home again….maybe for weeks? and then hope for Turkish air flights to get them to anywhere!”</p><p>This boy and girl are members of a loved and respected, hard-working family with permanent residency in America on the path to citizenship. The U.S. authorities instructed them via telephone twice to join their flight at the airport but offered no support for them to get there.</p><p>If you pray, pray for these precious children to escape and join their classmates in school next week. If you are an American, raise your voice with our government until the sound cannot be ignored. The United States has a commitment to these two children and others like them.</p><p>Let’s forget political parties to help the vulnerable. The American withdrawal in Afghanistan is America’s responsibility. We all need to own it.</p><p><em>MARGARET CULLEN</em></p><p><em>Ada</em></p><p>&nbsp;</p><p><strong>More police now</strong></p><p>I agree with Thursday Blade editorial, “Stop the shooting gallery.” Violent crime has risen dramatically and must stop now.</p><p>According to a recent FBI report, a Toledo resident is three times more likely to experience a violent crime than the national average.</p><p>This is unacceptable. We must support our police department, hire and train more qualified police officers, work with the court system to keep violent offenders in custody, and implement a series of actions that will make Toledo a safe city once again. I have released such a ten-point plan.</p><p>We need positive action immediately.</p><p><em>CARTY FINKBEINER</em></p><p><em>South Toledo</em></p><p><em>The author is a candidate for mayor of Toledo.</em></p><link rel="stylesheet" href="https://814824ac51e64b4abcaa-cffb1f8b6941251295ee20eefbd7d321.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.com/css/pg/pg.common-v0003.css" />

