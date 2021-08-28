From the Editor: The value of our 'faithful correspondents'

<p>As parents prepare for the new school year, perhaps we can spare some concern for two excited children who should be gathering their supplies this week. They have just moved into a new home in a highly-rated American school district.</p><p>However, returning from the wedding of their older sister, they were not able to reach the airport. What’s wrong? A traffic jam on an interstate perhaps? Not exactly. This family is in Kabul.</p><p>“The family attempted to get into the airport again today,” the family says in an email. “They said that despite some new measures in place, the chaos was worse than yesterday.</p><p><a href="https://www.toledoblade.com/opinion/letters-to-the-editor" target="_blank">Submit a letter to the editor</a></p><p>“As loud speakers announced only those with valid credentials could pass, the crowd . . . pressed harder. More shots were being fired into the air. Our 11-year-old got hit on his head with shrapnel. Our 14-year-old girl started panicking and crying uncontrollably as shots rang out repeatedly near their heads. She had already lost a shoe in the stampede. There were men with knives cutting pockets of people in the crowd to steal documents, phones, anything!</p><p>“Our family could see the gate ahead, but guards were telling people to back off and people were falling backwards on them. They decided it would be safer to shelter at home again….maybe for weeks? and then hope for Turkish air flights to get them to anywhere!”</p><p>This boy and girl are members of a loved and respected, hard-working family with permanent residency in America on the path to citizenship. The U.S. authorities instructed them via telephone twice to join their flight at the airport but offered no support for them to get there.</p><p>If you pray, pray for these precious children to escape and join their classmates in school next week. If you are an American, raise your voice with our government until the sound cannot be ignored. The United States has a commitment to these two children and others like them.</p><p>Let’s forget political parties to help the vulnerable. The American withdrawal in Afghanistan is America’s responsibility. We all need to own it.</p><p><em>MARGARET CULLEN</em></p><p><em>Ada</em></p><p> </p><p><strong>More police now</strong></p><p>I agree with Thursday Blade editorial, “Stop the shooting gallery.” Violent crime has risen dramatically and must stop now.</p><p>According to a recent FBI report, a Toledo resident is three times more likely to experience a violent crime than the national average.</p><p>This is unacceptable. We must support our police department, hire and train more qualified police officers, work with the court system to keep violent offenders in custody, and implement a series of actions that will make Toledo a safe city once again. I have released such a ten-point plan.</p><p>We need positive action immediately.</p><p><em>CARTY FINKBEINER</em></p><p><em>South Toledo</em></p><p><em>The author is a candidate for mayor of Toledo.</em></p><link rel="stylesheet" href="https://814824ac51e64b4abcaa-cffb1f8b6941251295ee20eefbd7d321.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.com/css/pg/pg.common-v0003.css" />