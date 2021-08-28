Portland oil terminal Zenith appeals to state land use board

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has extended the tank farm's air quality permit while the legal battle plays out.

The battle over a Portland oil terminal is heading to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals.

After a city bureau denied a crucial piece of paperwork needed by Zenith Energy to renew its five-year air quality permit with the state Department of Environmental Quality, officials with the tank farm vowed to fight the decision at the three-member board known as LUBA .

"We are confident that our operations are compliant with current zoning codes and the city's comprehensive plan," said W. Grady Reamer, vice president of Zenith's western U.S. operations, in a statement to Pamplin Media Group.

Environmentalists have long sought to halt operations at the controversial Northwest Portland facility, which receives shipments of oil by rail and stores them on site before piping the fuels underground to nearby ships docked in the Willamette River.

Activists notched a victory Friday, Aug. 27, when the city's Bureau of Development Services declined to issue a Land Use Compatibility Statement to the company, saying its vision for the 42-acre site on Front Avenue doesn't jibe with climate and resiliency goals spelled out in the city's comprehensive plan.

In particular, city officials charge that operations have "intensified" since Zenith purchased the once sleepy asphalt refinery and transformed it into a bustling transfer station in 2017.

"While the current zoning code does not prohibit the activity," the denial letter says, "the extent of the fossil fuel activity and potential adverse impact on the environment and historically marginalized groups is not compatible with" the comp plan.

City Hall has been under growing political pressure to crumble up Zenith's blueprints. Multnomah County's elected board released a study in June describing Portland's Critical Energy Infrastructure Hub, which stores about 90% of the state's liquid fuel and includes Zenith, as likely to trigger "one of the largest oil spills in history" when the inevitable Cascadia Subduction Zone megaquake hits.

"We believe this is a legal fight worth having," the county commission said in a prescient statement ahead of the city's denial.

Zenith, for its part, says it is already transitioning from crude oil to "low-carbon, renewable diesel" — predicting that 17% of fuels stored here will be renewable by year's end, and that renewables will make up nearly half of its capacity by 2026.

Push for new construction continues

While it now faces a challenge on a new front, Zenith continues to press for separate permits that would expand the tanks farm's infrastructure by adding $24 million in new railcar unloading platforms, which ostensibly will be used for renewable fuels and liquid concrete.

Portland approved a land use compatibility statement for that expansion effort in April, contingent on periodic reporting and third-party testing of the fuels actually flowing through the proposed infrastructure. The bureau expects to OK a related water quality permit in September.

"The city has the right to take its own samples unannounced if we suspect Zenith is not following the rules," said Development Services spokesman Ken Ray.

Zenith also needs a water quality permit from DEQ before building can begin. Local Riverkeeper groups filed a complaint in federal court earlier this year after the company began moving dirt on site, but the case was settled Aug. 20 after Zenith agreed to pay $115,000 to the Audubon Society of Portland for two water quality improvement projects.

Potentially combustible oil trains are unlikely to stop rattling toward Portland's industrial waterfront anytime soon.

Legally, Zenith needs an air quality permit in order to stay in business; but the facility currently operates under an administratively extended Title V permit, according to DEQ spokesman Harry Esteve.

"The permit is valid at this time, Esteve said. "DEQ will review the city's action carefully before determining what effect it may have on decisions before DEQ regarding air quality permitting for Zenith Energy."



