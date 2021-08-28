Cancel
Auburn, AL

Remote control hobbyists bring cars, trucks to skate park

By Tim Nail
Auburn Plainsman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies approach the Auburn-Opelika Skate Park in preparation for the RC Car Skate Park Takeover on Saturday, Aug. 28, in Auburn, Ala. Remote control cars, trucks and other vehicles replaced the typical skateboards at Auburn-Opelika Skate Park Saturday morning. From novice drivers to hobbyists, people of all ages flipped, jumped and zoomed their vehicles across the park's ramps and surfaces during Auburn Parks and Recreation's RC Car Skate Park Takeover.

