Amherst Junior High Cross Country Opens Season at Keystone Breaker

The Amherst Steele Boys Cross Country Team had an incredible showing at the SWC Conference Preview Meet on August 28th at LCCC. The team won the meet with a score of 42 points. Sophomore Luke Bowlsby enjoyed his first career win and bested the field of 173 runners with an impressive time of 16:43.8. Fellow Sophomore Ty Perez followed him for a second place finish and a time of 16:55.1. Another Sophomore, Henry Isaacs, placed 12th with a time of 18:51.9. Junior Rayan Zaidi placed 13th with a time of 19:08.6 and birthday boy Senior, Ryan Szczepanik, placed 14th with a time of 19:09.8 to round out the top five places. Following Ryan was Senior Nick Glahn in 24th place(19:36.9), Senior Zane DeMercurio in 40th place(20:20.5), Senior Dillon Jones in 46th place(20:31.9), Most Improved Runner from last week – Senior Seyveon Plaza in 59th place(21:08.9), Freshman Jake Michalak in 68th place(21:23.9), Sophomore Joseph Miller in 74th place(21:39.1) and Sophomore Zeke DeMercurio in 97th place(23:11.5). The squad will be taking Labor Day weekend off from racing, but will return to action on 9/11 for the Tiffin Cross Country Carnival.