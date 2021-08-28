Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Amherst Junior High Cross Country Opens Season at Keystone Breaker

By Admin
amherststeelecomets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cross country team competed in the Keystone Icebreaker on Monday. Paige Miller led the girls and finished 8th out of 161 runners. She was closely followed by Alaina Alflen in 10th place. Grace Bruewer, Nyah Jesko, and Mia DelMonico also scored. The girls placed 5th of 14 teams. Jaxon...

amherststeelecomets.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Cross#Comets#Keystone Breaker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Cherokee, NCtheonefeather.com

CROSS COUNTRY: Cherokee opens season at Swain-hosted meet at Kituwah

KITUWAH – The Cherokee High School and Middle School cross country season got underway on the overcast morning of Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Kituwah site. A total of nine high school teams and seven middle school teams competed in the event hosted by Swain County High School athletics. Teams...
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Cross Country Teams Open Fall Season at Home Saturday

After weather delayed the beginning of the new fall season, nearly-perfect conditions for a race will be in place this Saturday as the ranked Pella cross country teams open 2021 at their home invitational. The No. 3 Dutch boys and No. 6 girls welcome a blend of central and southeast...
Dacula, GAgwinnettprepsports.com

Dacula cross country teams shine in Apalachee Season Opener

Dacula’s cross country teams had top finishes at this past Saturday’s Apalachee Season Opener. The boys placed second behind a runner-up finish from Hayden Squires in 17 minutes, 8.03 seconds. He was backed up by teammates Isaac Brown (seventh, 18:00.32), Corbin Squires (eighth, 18:03.52), Chance Jones (12th, 18:33.20), Tyson Brown (16th, 18:49.75) and Tyler Ferris (23rd, 19:36.04).
Socceramherststeelecomets.com

Girls Junior Varsity Soccer falls to Shaker Heights 3 – 2

On another hot sunny August afternoon the junior Lady Comets took the field and played an entertaining match with the visiting Shaker Hts Red Raiders. The match would be back and forth until Julia Ciura found the net off a Charly Hicks assist and the Comets would be up 1-0 at the break.
Duluth, MNcbs3duluth.com

Wildfire smoke delays beginning of Duluth high school cross country season

DULUTH, MN -- High school cross country runners had to wait a few extra hours to start their 2021 season. Duluth East was forced to delay the beginning of their first meet of the fall due to thick wildfire smoke in the area. The meet was scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m., but the air quality index (AQI) reading was an unhealthy 160.
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

CROSS COUNTRY: Mia Hoffman places 1st as Bemidji opens new season

PERHAM -- With over 650 runners as proof, the Bemidji High School cross country teams ran into some normalcy on Saturday. The Lumberjacks kicked off their season with more than 600 others at the Brave Like Gabe Invitational in Perham, the first time since 2019 that the teams have raced under conditions not influenced by COVID-19 restrictions. The boys placed second out of 17 teams, and the girls took fourth of 16.
Sportsstocktonsentinel.com

Junior High Volleyball Team to open season Monday

The Stockton Junior High Volleyball Team will open its season next Monday, August 30 when the Lady Tigers host Ellis and Trego in a triangular. Action is set to begin at 4:00 p.m. The Stockton girls have a new head coach with Megan Riener taking over for longtime junior high coach Jess Billinger…
Batesville, ARKTLO

MH hosts Batesville to open junior high football season

The junior high football season gets underway Thursday. Mountain Home will begin its campaign by welcoming Batesville to the Twin Lakes Area. The freshman squad will be in its second season under the leadership of head coach Greg Crow. Last year, the Junior Bombers ended up going 8-1. The eighth grade game kicks off at 6 p.m. followed by the freshman contest.
Sportsamherststeelecomets.com

Bowlsby Leads Steele Boys Cross Country Team To A Southwestern Conference Preview Win

The Amherst Steele Boys Cross Country Team had an incredible showing at the SWC Conference Preview Meet on August 28th at LCCC. The team won the meet with a score of 42 points. Sophomore Luke Bowlsby enjoyed his first career win and bested the field of 173 runners with an impressive time of 16:43.8. Fellow Sophomore Ty Perez followed him for a second place finish and a time of 16:55.1. Another Sophomore, Henry Isaacs, placed 12th with a time of 18:51.9. Junior Rayan Zaidi placed 13th with a time of 19:08.6 and birthday boy Senior, Ryan Szczepanik, placed 14th with a time of 19:09.8 to round out the top five places. Following Ryan was Senior Nick Glahn in 24th place(19:36.9), Senior Zane DeMercurio in 40th place(20:20.5), Senior Dillon Jones in 46th place(20:31.9), Most Improved Runner from last week – Senior Seyveon Plaza in 59th place(21:08.9), Freshman Jake Michalak in 68th place(21:23.9), Sophomore Joseph Miller in 74th place(21:39.1) and Sophomore Zeke DeMercurio in 97th place(23:11.5). The squad will be taking Labor Day weekend off from racing, but will return to action on 9/11 for the Tiffin Cross Country Carnival.
Liberty, MOmycouriertribune.com

Liberty North cross country teams fare well at season opener

The Liberty North Boys and Girls Cross Country teams opened their season Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Dave Denny Classic at Lee’s Summit North High School. The Eagles girls took the course first, taking third place behind powerhouses St. Teresa’s and Lee’s Summit West. The scoring members of the girls squad were: sophomore Aubrey Seltman, fourth; junior Shelby Harris, 17th; sophomore Marissa Roberts, 18th; freshman Natalie Coleman, 18th; and sophomore Ally Grow, 20th.
Saint Louis County, MOcallnewspapers.com

Mehlville High girls cross country team is ‘very motivated’ for 2021 season

As the 2021 season begins for the Mehlville girls cross country team, the Panthers are looking to three returning starters to bring success to this year’s squad. “We are doing pretty good,” Mehlville head coach Erin Rekosh said. “The pandemic last year was really rough for us. But, we’ve got a good group of freshmen and everyone is very motivated and the energy is exciting.”
Sportsbellaireathletics.com

Brehm earns medal to lead junior-high cross-country team at Claymont Invitational

8th-grader Kai Brehm, in only his second career race, finished in an impressive 16th-place out of 150 runners with a time 13:44 over the two-mile course. Just missing out on a top-30 medal in the boys race was 7th-grader Brae Schmidli with a 31st-place finish in a time of 14:16. 28th-31st places were all separated by less than two seconds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy