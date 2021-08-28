Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Questions and answers from ‘The Car Doctor’

Oneida Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ. I have a 2004 Dodge Dakota V6 engine with 4-wheel drive and have an engine light question. Recently my truck had a check engine light come on and the engine code was PO508. So far, we have replaced the IAC (idle air control), TBI (throttle body) and computer. After all of these repairs the truck ran good for one week. On a trip to work the truck started to buck, had a loss of power, accelerator pedal had no response, power fluctuated, although I was able to get truck home. When I returned home, I read the same code PO508. We tested for vacuum leaks and had none. Any ideas where to head on this?

www.oneidadispatch.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Used Cars#Engine Oil#Bell Housing#Dodge#Iac#Tbi#Rtv#Chevrolet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Banning Old Cars Isn’t The Answer

Believe it or not, some think getting your classic car off the road will save the planet…. EDM Chicago, an entertainment industry publication, recently ran an op-ed titled “Should Old Cars Be Banned to Combat Pollution?” In it, the author argues that junking old cars would cut pollution and specifically carbon emissions, thus saving the planet from the specter of global warming or climate change. The unfortunate thing is she engages in an emotional argument, making many assumptions based likely on what she and probably you have been told through traditional media outlets: that old, inefficient cars are wrecking the environment; switching to electric vehicles will solve this problem; and the science surrounding what’s causing any increase in temperatures is settled.
CarsOneida Dispatch

CARSMART: BMW 4 series convertible, a snowbird’s solution

In the eyes of most consumers, there is nothing better than a convertible. Whether on a hot summer day, or just a cool fall afternoon, it works for most occasions. In my eyes, BMW’s M440i is the perfect snowbird car. Snowbird you say? Yes, a retiree who lives six months in the north and six months in the south. With this, the utilization of a convertible is now year-round reality.
Trafficfordauthority.com

U.S. Traffic Deaths Increased In Q1 2021 As Risky Driving Continues

As Ford Authority reported earlier this year, U.S. traffic deaths increased 7 percent in 2020, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), even though the total number of miles driven by vehicle decreased 13 percent. Experts attributed this unusual phenomenon to an increase in risky driving behavior brought on by empty roads caused by pandemic lockdowns, an increase in alcohol and marijuana use, and more wrong-way crashes. However, those trends continued in the first quarter of 2021 as well, according to the latest NHTSA data.
CarsOneida Dispatch

Questions and Answers with the ‘Car Doctor’

Q. Not exactly a car question but If I have a bill to pay and am driving right by the store where the bill is due is it cheaper or does it use more gas for me to stop the car, go in and pay the bill or is it better to just put a stamp on it and mail it?
CarsTroy Record

Questions and Answers with the ‘Car Doctor’

Q. Not exactly a car question but If I have a bill to pay and am driving right by the store where the bill is due is it cheaper or does it use more gas for me to stop the car, go in and pay the bill or is it better to just put a stamp on it and mail it?

Comments / 0

Community Policy