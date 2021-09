As time has gone on, many books have been often seen as “problematic”, whether it be because of their content, or because of the message that it’s trying to convey, which leads to the book either getting banned or “canceled”. One could make the argument that children’s books don’t fit this sort of mold, and this is, for the most part, true. However, just because children’s books might not have the same sort of content as To Kill A Mockingbird or Catcher In The Rye, this doesn’t mean that children’s books are free from criticism, although the reasons might be up for debate: