Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano delighted with victory over Torino

While Roma's first official match of the season came last Thursday against Turkish club Trabzonspor in the Europa Conference League playoff round, that was merely the appetizer for today's Serie A opener against Fiorentina. With nearly 26,000 fans in attendance, the Stadio Olimpico was rocking in anticipation for the duel debuts of José Mourinho and near-record signing Tammy Abraham, who earned a surprising start after only having a few days of training under his belt.