Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano delighted with victory over Torino
Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano was delighted with victory over Torino on Saturday. Fiorentina earned a 2-1 win over Torino in their first home game of the season. “Today the boys proved their commitment. After the Roma game, they understood that we could play with these rhythms, with quality and fury, creating many opportunities. I think it was a deserved victory, we wanted to do it in front of our fans," Italiano told DAZN.www.tribalfootball.com
