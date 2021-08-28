Cancel
Soccer

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano delighted with victory over Torino

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano was delighted with victory over Torino on Saturday. Fiorentina earned a 2-1 win over Torino in their first home game of the season. “Today the boys proved their commitment. After the Roma game, they understood that we could play with these rhythms, with quality and fury, creating many opportunities. I think it was a deserved victory, we wanted to do it in front of our fans," Italiano told DAZN.

Sports
SoccerTribal Football

Roma coach Mourinho delighted defeating Fiorentina in 'real entertaining game'

Roma coach Jose Mourinho was happy with the character shown for their 3-1 defeat of Fiorentina. Nicolò Zaniolo was given a red card for Roma in the 3-1 win. Bartlomiej Dragowski aso saw red for rushing outside his penalty area to trip Tammy Abraham after just 17 minutes, but the Viola pushed constantly and had cancelled out the Henrikh Mkhitaryan goal with a Nikola Milenkovic strike before Jordan Veretout bagged a brace.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Roma coach Mourinho delighted with Abraham winning debut

Roma coach Jose Mourinho was delighted with Tammy Abraham's debut for victory over Fiorentina. Former Chelsea striker Abraham provided two assists on his debut, while Eldor Shomurodov came off the bench and immediately created a goal for Jordan Veretout. Mourinho said after the 3-1 win: “It's not easy to leave...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tammy Abraham given STANDING OVATION for superb Roma debut as former Chelsea striker assists two and gets Fiorentina keeper sent-off in 3-1 victory... as Jose Mourinho gets up-and-running again in Italy

Roma's Premier League poaching paid-off on the opening day of the Serie A season, as Tammy Abraham set-up two goals to drive Jose Mourinho's men to victory. The Portuguese coach started his £34m signing for the pair's league debut against Fiorentina, and locals were so impressed they gave the former Chelsea striker a standing ovation as he was substituted.
UEFAchiesaditotti.com

Veretout and Abraham Lead the Way in 3-1 Win Over Fiorentina

While Roma's first official match of the season came last Thursday against Turkish club Trabzonspor in the Europa Conference League playoff round, that was merely the appetizer for today's Serie A opener against Fiorentina. With nearly 26,000 fans in attendance, the Stadio Olimpico was rocking in anticipation for the duel debuts of José Mourinho and near-record signing Tammy Abraham, who earned a surprising start after only having a few days of training under his belt.
SoccerTribal Football

DONE DEAL: Matija Nastasic delighted to make Fiorentina move

Matija Nastasic is delighted with his move to Fiorentina. Released for a nominal fee by Schalke, the defender has returned to his former Serie A club. “I am very happy to be back here nine years since I left for England," Nastasic told the official Fiorentina website. “I was in...
UEFATribal Football

Roma coach Mourinho delighted after victory over Trabzonspor

Roma coach Jose Mourinho was delighted with their Europa Conference League qualifying victory over Trabzonspor. Mourinho was very happy to see the team qualify for the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League with a 5-1 win on aggregate over the Turkish side. “I liked the mentality," Mourinho told...
SoccerTribal Football

AC Milan coach Pioli pleased with victory at Sampdoria

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli was pleased with their 1-0 win at Sampdoria. Brahim Diaz struck the winner on Monday night. "Sampdoria played a good game defensively," Pioli told Sky Italia. “Lowering Diaz gave us a superiority in the middle to not always give the ball away. “I'm happy to...
UEFATribal Football

Udinese coach Gotti delighted with Juventus point

Udinese coach Luca Gotti was delighted with their 2-2 draw against Juventus. The Zebrette fought back from two goals down to earn a point. “The first half wasn't too bad, we conceded a goal on the first shot on target. Our task seemed tough after their second goal, and Juventus had the real chances in the second half too," Gotti told DAZN.
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona and Fiorentina haggling over Pjanic

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic is close to a move to Fiorentina. Sport says the Florence side are unable to pay the player's full salary, which stands at 6.5 million euros a year. Instead, they have offered to pay roughly fifty per cent of his current wage. Barça directors do not...
SoccerTribal Football

Lyon coach Bosz delighted counting on Chelsea fullback Emerson

Olympique Lyon coach Peter Bosz is delighted to be counting on Emerson Palmieri. The Chelsea fullback has joined OL on a season-long loan with the option to buy. Bosz was eager to see Emerson signed and said: "I'm glad he's here. "He was at a club where you have to...
SoccerTribal Football

Valencia coach Bordalas delighted with impressive victory over Alaves

Valencia coach Jose Bordalas was left delighted with victory over Alaves. VCF were comfortable 3-0 winners on the day as Daniel Wass, Carlos Soler and Goncalo Guedes struck the goals. Bordalas said, "First of all, I want to congratulate the players. Their behaviour was excellent in terms of attitude, commitment...
SoccerTribal Football

Inter Milan coach Inzaghi delighted with victory over Hellas Verona

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was delighted with their 3-1 win against Hellas Verona on Friday night. Inzaghi could not have had a better start to his career replacing Antonio Conte on the bench, beating Genoa 4-0 and overturning a 1-0 deficit to beat Verona 3-1. “It was a hard-fought...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Preston ease to victory over Swansea

Preston made it back-to-back league wins after coming from behind to beat Swansea 3-1 at Deepdale. Joel Piroe put the Welsh side ahead with a composed finish after 19 minutes. But they switched off and were immediately pegged back when Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg levelled less than two minutes later.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Fulham ease to victory over Hull

Fulham further cemented their credentials as favourites to return straight back to the Premier League with a comprehensive 2-0 win against Hull. First-half goals by Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fabio Carvalho at Craven Cottage made it three straight wins and 10 points from four Championship games. However, the hosts were forced...
UEFAYardbarker

Lazio Announce 23 Man Squad for UEFA Europa League: Moro & Romero Included

Lazio have announced their 23-man squad for this season’s UEFA Europa League. As announced in an official statement earlier today, young talents Raul Moro and Luka Romero have both been included in the list, alongside the various new signings like Toma Basic and Mattia Zaccagni. Below is the full list...
SoccerTribal Football

Italy coach Roberto Mancini: This team can improve

Italy coach Roberto Mancini says his team still have much room for improvement. The Azzurri enter the second round of World Cup qualifiers as European champions. “I wish to thank the fans who supported us throughout the Euros. We must do what we know tomorrow and avoid distractions, as there is already so much at stake," said the coach in his press conference.
SoccerYardbarker

Milan changed approach in the market after failed De Paul and Luis Alberto pursuits

AC Milan’s management decided to change approach in the summer window after falling into difficulty signing a replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu, according to a report. The well-known journalist Franco Ordine spoke in a column for MilanNews about the market, confirming that Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara decided to change their approach in the market when they realised that a Calhanoglu-type profile was not available for purchase, as their original targets were Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Alberto.
UEFAYardbarker

Milan to submit UCL squad list today – Pellegri among trio expected to miss out

AC Milan will submit their UEFA squad list today ahead of their Champions League group stage campaign, and three senior players are set to miss out. This morning’s edition of Tuttosport (via MilanNews) confirms that the Rossoneri will have to submit their list of players eligible to play in the Champions League by midnight tonight, and there is a dilemma for Stefano Pioli and the coaching staff to resolve.

