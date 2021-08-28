Cancel
Chesterfield, VA

7825 Centerbrook Pl, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFully Renovated !!! Beautiful 2 story 2147 sq. ft. home in the lovely neighborhood of Five Forks Village in Chesterfield. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, wonderful landscaping and a back yard with a private deck, in a community with pool along the gorgeous walking trails this community has to offer. Inside you will walk in to notice your spacious living room, with new carpet and flooring throughout and new faucets and light fixtures. Also located on the first floor is a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and an office space or sit in living room. Upstairs holds all three large bedrooms, a shared full hall bathroom and the primary bedroom with a MUST SEE en-suite bathroom that was just fully remodeled. There, you will find his-and-her sinks, shower and a soaking tub to spends hours relaxing in. This home is in a low traffic area of Five Forks Village and is close to highways and interstates and Great Chesterfield county Schools!

richmond.com

