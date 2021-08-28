Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Néstor Cortes Jr. vs. Frankie Montas

By Pinstripe Alley
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yankees are on pace for 96 wins, Gerrit Cole has been blowing away AL hitters, and Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, and Luke Voit are driving two irons into the seats on a consistent basis. With the calendar on the verge of flipping to September, the Yankees season is right where it was supposed to be all along. The rollercoaster ride to get to this point certainly isn’t how GM Brian Cashman drew it up, but nevertheless, the Yankees now hold a 94.5% chance to make the postseason according to Baseball-Reference, which would have shocked all of us if we were told that on July 4th.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Athletics#Gm#Baseball Reference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees WAGs celebrate Aaron Judge’s fiancee’s birthday after Field of Dreams loss

Aaron Judge and the Yankees suffered a crushing 9-8 loss to the White Sox at the “Field of Dreams” on Thursday, but his fiancee popped champagne. Samantha Bracksieck celebrated her 28th birthday with her fellow Yankees wives and girlfriends while on the road with the team. Bracksieck and Co. sipped champagne on a bus that included balloons and presents for the birthday girl, who sported a blue Yankees cap.
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees: Chapman’s Mystery Solved – Credit Gary Sanchez

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone stuck to his game plan in which Chapman is his closer. From one night to the next, a much different result. Why?. The Yankees, since the days of Thurman Munson, Joe Girardi, and Jorge Posada, have sought to find a catcher who fits the definition of a Field Leader.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees left with maddening Gary Sanchez dilemma again

ANAHEIM, Calif. — As the Yankees approach the final month of the season, they’re still asking themselves the same question they’ve had for years: What can they expect to get from Gary Sanchez?. The catcher is once again in the midst of a wildly streaky season, which has seen him...
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins: Nestor Cortes Jr. vs. Charlie Barnes

The Yankees look to keep their momentum going tonight in the Bronx when they take on the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees, winners of seven in a row and 29 of their last 40 overall, are looking to both extend their lead in the Wild Card race and to cut into Tampa Bay’s five-game lead in the AL East.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins: Gerrit Cole vs. Kenta Maeda

After drubbing the Twins last night to win their eighth straight game and close to within four games of the division-leading Rays, the Yankees take on Minnesota in a daytime tilt. Another victory today would not only extend the win streak, but it would also continue to apply pressure to Tampa. Momentum can be a fickle creature, but the Yankees seemingly have it in abundance. Another win today further stokes the fire.
MLBBirmingham Star

Frankie Montas in control as A's end Yankees' win streak

Frankie Montas pitched seven shutout innings for the second consecutive time Saturday afternoon, helping the host Oakland Athletics end their losing skid with a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees, who saw their 13-game winning streak come to a close. Matt Chapman homered, Tony Kemp had two hits, including...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Montas scheduled to start for Oakland against New York

New York Yankees (76-52, second in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (70-59, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-1, 2.56 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (9-9, 3.84 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 161 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -103, Yankees -115; over/under is...
MLBAsbury Park Press

New York Yankees, Oakland A's announce Thursday night lineups

The New York Yankees and Oakland A's begin a four-game series out in California on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. at the Oakland Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York and nationally on the MLB Network. Sports Betting:New York at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy