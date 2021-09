Anyone who uses words like “ode” is either being ostentatious, self-congratulatory of their own perceived cleverness or simply trying to get your attention with words that don’t see regular use. Although I could quite possibly be guilty of the first two — especially the second, since words are cool, and I have quite the collection — I was actually shooting for No. 3. And honestly, the “magic bullet” deserves its own “ode” every bit as much as Keats’ Grecian Urn. More so these days because you can buy urns (Greek and otherwise) almost anywhere, but people seem to be actively looking for but failing to find the magic bullet.