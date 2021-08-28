Flood Warning issued for Shenandoah by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Shenandoah The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in Central Shenandoah County in northwestern Virginia * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 732 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Woodstock... Edinburg Harmony This includes the following streams and drainages North Fork Shenandoah River, Swover Creek, Passage Creek and Painter Run. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.