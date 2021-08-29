Cancel
Austin, TX

Search for 2 swimmers reported missing transitions to recovery mode

By KVUE Staff
KVUE
KVUE
 6 days ago
Authorities are searching for two swimmers who were reported missing at Lake Travis on Saturday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics responded to a water rescue call at approximately 5:37 p.m. in the area of 1403-1601 Hurst Creek Road. ATCEMS said 911 callers reported two missing swimmers on the lake, and lake patrols were unable to find them.

ATCEMS said the search was transferred to recovery mode at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Saturday after an "extensive search" of the area by lake patrols.

