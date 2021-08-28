Cancel
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the Houston Texans in Week 3 of the NFL Preseason on Saturday night from NRG Stadium.

The Buccaneers are still looking for their first win of the preseason but Bruce Arians has made it clear that they will focus on the regular season. As for the Texans, they have looked alright in the preseason and will look to close out the preseason with a 3-0 record if they’re able to get a win tonight.

This should be a fun Saturday of football, here is everything you need to know to stream the action on Saturday night.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans

  • When: Saturday, August 28
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Local Affiliates
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Saturday at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4) vs. Houston Texans

O/U: 36.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

