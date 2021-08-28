Multiple area football games postponed, due to Caldor Fire smoke

For the second week in a row, poor air quality caused by the Caldor Fire will result in multiple high school teams from around the area playing under Monday night lights. Many teams, including Rocklin and West Park, played their first game Aug. 21 as the air quality index (AQI) on Aug. 20 was in the unhealthy range of 150 to 200. Lincoln and Del Oro played their first matchup on Aug. 23 in front of a packed crowd when winds shifted east and the air quality index was in the moderate range under 100.